AIBE XVI: All India Bar Exam Answer Key Delayed, Check New Date Here

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) answer key was supposed to be out on November 5, but it has not been released till now. Once it is released, students will be able to access the AIBE 16 answer key from the official website. The official website on which it will be uploaded is allindiabarexamination.com. Along with the answer key, AIBE XVI question paper will also be available on the website.

As per a statement uploaded on the official website, AIBE is not functioning for four days due to festivals and will continue working on Monday, November 8. The notification stated: “Dear Candidates, Our helpline, and email support will be not functioning for Next 4 days on the eve of Diwali, Bhaidooj and Govardhan Puja. We will be starting our normal operation and functioning from Monday onwards i.e., 08/11/2021.”

AIBE answer key: Step by step guide to download

Registered candidates who took the exam should visit the official AIBE exam website-allindiabarexamination.com

On the homepage, click on the AIBE XVI answer key link

Enter login credentials as asked or Answer key can also be available in a PDF format that does not need any login credentials

AIBE XVI Answer Key 2021 will be displayed on the screen, candidates should cross-check and download the same

Candidates are also advised to take its printout for future reference

This year the exam was conducted at various exam centres and strict COVID-19 protocols were followed at the exam centres. Candidates must know that they will be getting 2 to 3 days time to raise their objections in case they want to. No negative markings have been done. The final answer key will be prepared on the basis of objections raised by candidates. The result is likely to be released in the first week of December. However, no official date has been announced yet. Candidates must go through the official website to get more updates.