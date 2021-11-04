All India Bar Examination will be releasing the AIBE 16 Answer Key 2021 on November 5, 2021. The answer key, which will be released tomorrow, is for the written examination conducted on October 31, 2021. Along with the answer key, the Bar Council of India will also be releasing the question paper and response sheet. All those candidates who appeared in this exam will be able to check AIBE 16 Answer Key tomorrow. It will be uploaded on the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

The official notice on AIBE 16 Answer Key 2021 reads, “Dear Candidates, The question paper and the answer keys related to AIBE XVI examination will be live in next two days.”

This year the exam was conducted at various exam centres. Strict COVID-19 protocols were followed at the exam centre. Candidates will be able to use AIBE 16 Answer Key 2021 to calculate their approximate marks. Candidates will have to be ready with their registration ID and password to check the answer key quickly. Candidates will have to go to the ‘Notifications’ section available on the right-hand corner of the homepage to check their answer key.

AIBE 16 Answer Key 2021: Date & Time

The answer key will be released on November 5, 2021

The answer key is expected to be out in the first half at 10 am

Answer key

Candidates will have to visit the official website allindiabarexamination.com

On the homepage, click on the answer key link

Enter the registration number and password and then click on submit

The provisional answer key will be displayed on the screen

Candidates will be getting 2 to 3 days time to raise their objections in case they want to. No negative markings have been done. Candidates must know that the final answer key will be prepared on the basis of objections raised by them. The result is likely to be released in the first week of December. Candidates must go through the official website to get more updates.

Image: Shutterstock