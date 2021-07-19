AIBE XVI: Bar Council Extends Application Last Date To Aug 14, Here's Direct Link To Apply

AIBE XVI: The Bar Council of India has extended the deadline to apply for AIBE XVI (16) 2021, having issued a notification for the same. The last date for the AIBE XVI application has been extended till 14th August 2021. Interested candidates are advised to visit the official website allindiabarexamination.com for more information.

To be noted that the BCI had been planning to extend the deadline since a week. The council had also hinted applicants by issuing a notice. The notification released on July 13, 2021, reads, “The last date for the registration for AIBE-XVI is likely to be extended. Kindly wait for further notifications on our website.”

The new statement reads, “The date for registration for AIBE-16 is extended till August 14, 2021, and the payment date is extended till August 20, the rescheduled date for AIBE 16 will be intimated soon."

AIBE XVI (16) 2021: Important Dates

Last day to fill the application form is 14th August 2021

Last date to pay the application fee is 20th August 2021

Earlier last day to register on the AIBE window was 15th July 2021

Exam date is yet to be announced

Earlier exam was scheduled to be held in the third week of March 2021

All India Bar Exam: How to apply?

Visit the official website of AIBE allindiabarexamination.com

Click on the registration link given for AIBE XVI (16) in the notification section

Register yourself using the bar council enrollment number

Fill all the columns of the application form

Complete the application process by submitting the registration fees

For any queries, candidates are advised to email at aibe.bci@gmail.com, or call at +91-9804580458

About AIBE

The exam is conducted twice every year by the Bar Council of India. The exam has always been conducted in offline mode. LLB graduates are eligible to appear in All India Bar Exam and those who manage to clear the same gets a Certificate of Practice. The certificate further makes the candidate eligible for practicing law in any court of India.

AIBE will assess skills at a basic level, and is intended to set a minimum benchmark for admission to the practice of law; it addresses a candidate’s analytical abilities and understanding of basic knowledge of law. AIBE will be conducted in 40 cities all across India. Candidates will have 11 languages to choose from for attempting the examination. The examination pattern will be multiple choice questions and it will be an open book exam.