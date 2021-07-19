AIBE XVI: Bar Council Extends Application Last Date To Aug 14, Here's Direct Link To Apply

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
AIBE XVI: The Bar Council of India has extended the deadline to apply for AIBE XVI (16) 2021, having issued a notification for the same. The last date for the AIBE XVI application has been extended till 14th August 2021. Interested candidates are advised to visit the official website allindiabarexamination.com for more information.
To be noted that the BCI had been planning to extend the deadline since a week. The council had also hinted applicants by issuing a notice. The notification released on July 13, 2021, reads, “The last date for the registration for AIBE-XVI is likely to be extended. Kindly wait for further notifications on our website.”
The new statement reads, “The date for registration for AIBE-16 is extended till August 14, 2021, and the payment date is extended till August 20, the rescheduled date for AIBE 16 will be intimated soon."
The exam is conducted twice every year by the Bar Council of India. The exam has always been conducted in offline mode. LLB graduates are eligible to appear in All India Bar Exam and those who manage to clear the same gets a Certificate of Practice. The certificate further makes the candidate eligible for practicing law in any court of India.
AIBE will assess skills at a basic level, and is intended to set a minimum benchmark for admission to the practice of law; it addresses a candidate’s analytical abilities and understanding of basic knowledge of law. AIBE will be conducted in 40 cities all across India. Candidates will have 11 languages to choose from for attempting the examination. The examination pattern will be multiple choice questions and it will be an open book exam.