AIBE XVI Registration Deadline Extended Till June 15; AIBE 16 Exam Postponed Again

AIBE 16: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has extended the last date to register for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVI. Earlier, the last date to register for AIBE was April 30 which has been extended till June 15, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the extension of the registration deadline, the AIBE 2021 exam has also been postponed. New scheduled will be notified in the due course of time.

"The date for registration for AIBE-16 is extended till 15th June 2021, the rescheduled date for the AIBE 16 will be intimated soon," the official notification reads.

How to register for AIBE 16

Visit the official website of AIBE - allindiabarexamination.com

Click on the 'Registration XVI' button on the left corner of the website

The candidate will be redirected to the Registration page, wherein they'll be asked to provide their Enrollment number as well as the year of enrollment.

The Registration form will appear. Enter personal details like Name, Address, Educational Qualifications along with relevant documents attached to generate an account.

Finally, the candidate will be asked to pay AIBE 2021 fees to access their application form.

Click on the 'Login-XVI' tab on the left side of the homepage.

Fill in the application form and submit it.

AIBE is conducted to assess skills at a basic level, and is intended to set a minimum benchmark for admission to the practice of law; it addresses a candidate’s analytical abilities and understanding of basic knowledge of the law. After passing the examination candidate will be awarded a "Certificate of Practice" by the Bar Council of India. AIBE will be conducted in 40 cities all across India. Candidates will have 11 languages to choose from for attempting the examination. The examination pattern will be multiple choice questions and it will be an open book exam.