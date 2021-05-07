AICTE Academic Calendar 2021 Released: Check Out All Important Dates And See Direct Link

The AICTE has released the AICTE Academic Calendar for the year 2021. Interested students can find the AICTE calendar on the official website of AICTE at aicte-india.org. According to the AICTE calendar 2021, the council will start the process of approval for institutions, other than standalone PGDM and PGCM colleges, and aims to finish the grant approval process by June 30. The calendar also mentions that the affiliation process on the side of universities and boards have to be finished by July 15. Read on for more information on the AICTEE Calendar.

AICTE Releases Academic Calendar for 2021-22

The All India Council for Technical Education has released the AICTE Academic Calendar 2021-22 on their official website. You can take a look at the official calendar through this link here. The AICTE has approved the first round of counselling to close down on August 31. The classes for technical courses will start from September 1, 2021. However, the first-year classes for technical courses will begin on September 15, 2021. The official notifications have more instructions about the dates for upcoming classes and the AICTE exam. Additionally, there are a few important instructions about the academic year. For your convenience, we have compiled them from the official notification down below.

All the AICTE Approved Institutions / Universities are requested to follow AICTE / UGC Guidelines on Exarninatiorrs issued from time to time in view of the pandemic.

The Classes may be started in Online/Offline (Classroom) or Blended Mode (Online plus Offline) following the prescribed protocols and guidelines related to the pandemic.

The Academic Calendar may change subject to the conditions existing due to the pandemic and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Home and Ministry of Education from time to time.

Institutions Admitting students without prior approval shall be subjected to punitive action.

Candidates and colleges should take a look at the AICTE Academic calendar. The link for the same has been given above. Candidates and colleges must ensure they adhere to the dates provided in the calendar for the events and admissions processes. Moreover, candidates and colleges are advised to regularly visit the AICTE website for regular updates. Stay tuned for more AICTE news and education updates.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK