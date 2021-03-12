AICTE Makes Mathematics And Physics 'non Mandatory' Subjects For Engineering Aspirants

The All India Council for Technical Education, AICTE recently released its approval process handbook for the year 2021-2022. The handbook has mentioned an unprecedented move by AICTE about the admissions in engineering courses. According to the AICTE handbook, mathematics and physics will not be compulsory subjects for students who want to pursue engineering. The recent announcement by AICTE has taken a lot of students by surprise and has also given the aspirants a sigh of relief.

For all the people who are wondering about the AICTE engineering subjects and Physics, Maths in engineering not being mandatory subjects anymore, here is everything you need to know about it.

AICTE makes mathematics and physics non-mandatory subjects for engineering

According to the revised rules by AICTE, the eligibility criteria for UG admissions in engineering have been changed. Those students who want to take admissions in undergraduate BE and BTech courses will not be having mathematics and physics as their mandatory subjects in class 12. The changed rule will be implemented from the upcoming academic year of 2021-2022.

The movie has also invited criticism from many experts, teachers and universities across India. They feel that physics and mathematics subjects are at the core of doing any engineering. Several experts have also urged AICTE to rethink the major decision. The students who want to take admissions in undergraduate engineering courses will have to clear their class 12 exam with any of the following 12 subjects.

AICTE engineering subjects

Physics

Chemistry

Mathematics

Biology

Computer science

Electronics and IT

Information practices

Technical vocational subject

Biotechnology

Agriculture

Business studies

Engineering

In the handbook, AICTE has talked about the subjects and their passing marks. The official handbook has mentioned that the students need to secure a minimum of 45% marks if belonging to the unreserved category and if a candidate is from the reserved category, then he/she will have to score at least 40% marks in the above subjects taken together for the admissions. As maths in engineering and physics in engineering admissions will not be mandatory for class 12 students, AICTE has proposed the introduction of various bridge courses in maths and physics by the engineering colleges that will strengthen the base of these subjects among students during the initial semesters. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of AICTE at aicte-india.org to know about all the AICTE latest news and updates.

