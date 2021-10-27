AICTE Releases Revised Academic Calendar 2021-22; 1st Year Classes To Begin On November 15

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has released the revised academic calendar 2021-22 for technical institutions. Earlier, AICTE had released a calendar on July 12 which had to be revised again. Another calendar was released on August 13. Now, AICTE has again revised the dates for the commencement of classes for first-year students.

As per the revised AICTE calendar, the induction program for first-year students of technical institutions will be commenced on November 15, 2021. Earlier, it was scheduled to begin on October 1. However, the date was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check AICTE Revised Calendar here:

Technical Institutions

Last Date for Cancellation of Seats for Technical Courses with FULL Fee Refund -- 25th November 2021

Last Date up to which First-Year Students can be Admitted Against Vacancies-- 30th November 2021

Last Date for Commencement of Classes for First-Year Students of Technical Courses -- 30th November 2021

Last Date for Lateral Entry Admission to Second Year Courses for Newly Admitted Students --30th October, 2021

All AICTE approved institutions/ universities will follow AICTE/UGC guidelines on examinations. The classes can be started online or offline (classroom) or in blended mode. COVID-19 protocols and SOPs must be followed all the time. The schedule is not for those institutions that have already completed the admission process and started the classes as per the earlier schedule. However, if such Institutes admit new students against vacancies, then the new schedule of cancellation and fee refund shall be applicable. "Due to the direction by Hon'ble High Court, some of the Institutes have been given the increase in intake / new courses, etc. They need University affiliation to conduct the program. Further, JEE, JEE Advanced exams & Counseling in different states are delayed requiring changed schedule," the official notice issued by AICTE reads.

Click here to check AICTE revised academic calendar 2021-22