AICTE Releases Revised Academic Calendar, Check Official Notification Here

AICTE through a notification informed about the revised academic calendar for academic year 2021-2022. Candidates can check the highlights of the calendar here.

AICTE releases revised academic calendar for the year 2021-22. As per the new AICTE academic calendar, the induction program for the first-year students will start on October 1, 2021. The last date for cancellation of seats for technical courses with full fee refund is now October 20, 2021. Earlier the last date was October 15, 2021.

All India Council for Technical Education has also informed that offline/online classes will depend upon the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government. Candidates are also informed that the last date for admission to courses in PGDM/PGCM institutions has also been extended to September 20, 2021. Earlier the deadline was August 11, 2021.

Last date for technical institutions

  • The last date for Grant of Approval to Technical Institutions was July 15, 2021
  • The last date for Grant of Affiliation by University / Board is August 31, 2021
  • The last Date for Commencement of Classes for Existing Students of Technical Courses is October 1, 2021
  • Commencement of Induction Program for 1st Year students will be on October 1, 2021
  • Last Date for Cancellation of Seats for Technical Courses with FULL Fee Refund is October 20, 2021
  • Last Date up to which First-Year Students can be Admitted Against Vacancies is October 25, 2021
  • Last Date for Commencement of Classes for First-Year Students of Technical Courses is October 25, 2021
  • Last Date for Lateral Entry Admission to Second Year Courses for Newly Admitted Students is October 30, 2021

Last date for For Standalone PGDM / PGCM Institutions*

  • Last Date for Cancellation of Admission for Courses in PGDM / PGCM Institutions including FULL Fee Refund is September 13, 2021*
  • Last Date for Admission to courses in PGDM / PGCM Institutions is September 20, 2021*

As per the official notice start mark (*) means that this schedule is not applicable for the institutions who have already completed the admission process and started the classes as per the earlier schedule. For such Institutes the full fee refund for cancelling the admissions shall be 06th August,202l as per the Academic Calendar published on 12th July, 2021. However, if such Institutes admit new students against vacancies after llth August, 2021, then the new schedule of cancellation and fee refund shall be applicable.

