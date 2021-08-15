AICTE Releases Revised Academic Calendar, Check Official Notification Here

AICTE releases revised academic calendar for the year 2021-22. As per the new AICTE academic calendar, the induction program for the first-year students will start on October 1, 2021. The last date for cancellation of seats for technical courses with full fee refund is now October 20, 2021. Earlier the last date was October 15, 2021.

All India Council for Technical Education has also informed that offline/online classes will depend upon the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government. Candidates are also informed that the last date for admission to courses in PGDM/PGCM institutions has also been extended to September 20, 2021. Earlier the deadline was August 11, 2021.

Last date for technical institutions

The last date for Grant of Approval to Technical Institutions was July 15, 2021

The last date for Grant of Affiliation by University / Board is August 31, 2021

The last Date for Commencement of Classes for Existing Students of Technical Courses is October 1, 2021

Commencement of Induction Program for 1st Year students will be on October 1, 2021

Last Date for Cancellation of Seats for Technical Courses with FULL Fee Refund is October 20, 2021

Last Date up to which First-Year Students can be Admitted Against Vacancies is October 25, 2021

Last Date for Commencement of Classes for First-Year Students of Technical Courses is October 25, 2021

Last Date for Lateral Entry Admission to Second Year Courses for Newly Admitted Students is October 30, 2021

Last date for For Standalone PGDM / PGCM Institutions*

Last Date for Cancellation of Admission for Courses in PGDM / PGCM Institutions including FULL Fee Refund is September 13, 2021*

Last Date for Admission to courses in PGDM / PGCM Institutions is September 20, 2021*