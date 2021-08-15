AICTE Releases Revised Academic Calendar, Check Official Notification Here

Quick links:
Image: PTI
AICTE releases revised academic calendar for the year 2021-22. As per the new AICTE academic calendar, the induction program for the first-year students will start on October 1, 2021. The last date for cancellation of seats for technical courses with full fee refund is now October 20, 2021. Earlier the last date was October 15, 2021.
All India Council for Technical Education has also informed that offline/online classes will depend upon the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government. Candidates are also informed that the last date for admission to courses in PGDM/PGCM institutions has also been extended to September 20, 2021. Earlier the deadline was August 11, 2021.
#AICTE Revised Academic Calendar for A/Y 2021-22:— AICTE (@AICTE_INDIA) August 14, 2021
Details: https://t.co/Xik28VA5Y7#AICTEdge @adsahasrabudhe @drmppoonia @ms_aicte @98227_kakde @PIBHRD https://t.co/yaxAHcJShk pic.twitter.com/LOM0ifKRdj
As per the official notice start mark (*) means that this schedule is not applicable for the institutions who have already completed the admission process and started the classes as per the earlier schedule. For such Institutes the full fee refund for cancelling the admissions shall be 06th August,202l as per the Academic Calendar published on 12th July, 2021. However, if such Institutes admit new students against vacancies after llth August, 2021, then the new schedule of cancellation and fee refund shall be applicable.