AICTE Scholarship 2022 Registration Begins; Here's How To Apply

All India Council for Technical Education has announced that it has started the registration process for AICTE Scholarship 2022. Interested candidates can check their eligibility here. All the AICTE approved institutes and students studying can now apply for the disbursement of various scholarship schemes. They will have to apply by visiting the official website of AICTE on aicte-india.org.

Candidates must know that the deadline for creation of student ID by the Institutes/ Online submission of application forms by the student for AICTE PG Scholarship is December 31, 2021. The deadline to apply for AICTE Pragati Scholarship Scheme, Saksham Scholarship Scheme, and AICTE Swanath Scholarship Scheme is November 30, 2021. Candidates should also know that the verification will be done by the Institute for AICTE PG Scholarship till January 15, 2022.

AICTE Scholarship 2022: Details

For Post Graduate courses students, the scholarship amount is Rs. 12,400 per month. The Scholarship is tenable for 24 months or for the duration of the course. It will be applicable from the date class starts till the date of completion of the classes whichever is lower and is not extendable under any circumstances.

The Swanath Scholarship Scheme on the other hand will provide Rs.50,000 per annum for every year of study. The maximum duration of the scholarship will be four years. The sum can be used for payment of college fee, purchase of computer, stationeries, books, equipment, software etc. Saksham scholarship also grants Rs. 50,000 for both degree and diploma courses to the disabled students. there is another scheme that is delicately for girls, the Pragati scholarship scheme is of Rs. 50,000 per year for both degree and diploma courses. AICTE took to Twitter to inform about the registration. It tweeted, "#Online applications are invited from AICTE approved inst./ students studying in AICTE approved inst./ courses for A.Y. 2021-22 for disbursement of following #scholarships through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to eligible students."