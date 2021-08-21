AIEEA, AICE Exam Registration Date Has Been Extended; Candidates Can Check Direct Link

The National Testing Agency has extended AIEEA, AICE Exam 2021 registration date. As per the revised schedule, the date to register for AIEEA UG, AIEEA(PG) and AICEJRF/SRF(Ph.D) has been extended till the last week of August 2021. The notice is available and can be accessed on the NTA's official website which is nta.ac.in. The application correction window will also be opened soon. The details of the same have been mentioned in the article below.

Last date details

The last date for submission of online forms for AIEEA(UG) has been extended up to August 23, 2021 (up to 05.00 PM)

The last date for submission of online forms for AIEEA(PG) and AICEJRF/SRF(Ph.D) has been extended up to August 27, 2021(up to 05.00 PM)

Last date for payment of exam fee for AIEEA(UG) is August 23, 2021 (Up to 11.50 PM)

Last date for payment of exam fee for AIEEA(PG) and AICEJRF/SRF(Ph.D) is August 27, 2021

Application correction window: Details

The correction window for AIEEA UG will be opened on August 24, 2021

The AIEEA UG application correction window will be closed on August 25, 2021

The correction window for AIEEA PG and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D) will be opened on August 28, 2021

The correction window for the same will be closed on August 31, 2021

Admit card details

The hall ticket for AIEEA UG will be released on September 1, 2021

The hall ticket for JRF/SRF will be released on September 7, 2021

Along with extending the last date, the National Testing Agency has also revised the eligibility qualifications. It has been revised for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses. the details have already been uploaded on the official website. The direct link for the same has been mentioned below.