AIIMS Director Says 'we Should Aggressively Work On School Reopening' As COVID Cases Dip

AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria gave a statement about school reopening on June 23, 2021. He said that there is a need to work aggressively in order to make strategies for school reopening. He said that we need good strategies that also consider the present COVID situation. "The strategies will help the government in opening schools that have been shut for more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic," said AIIMS Director

He further said that school is the place where individuals grow by doing and taking part in various activities. "The closure of schools has affected students, especially marginalized ones who can not afford online classes," said AIIMS Director. “I personally feel that we should aggressively work on opening schools because it has really affected the young generation in terms of knowledge and especially the marginalised ones who can't go for online classes," said Dr. Randeep Guleria

With the sharp decline in the number of COVID cases in India, the question of reopening schools has come up. However, it is not the first time that this matter has been raised. The central government was recently asked when students can be expected to return for physical classes. The government replied, "once a significant portion of the population is vaccinated against COVID-19, schools can be reopened." As per a news report, Dr. Randeep Guleria said, “physical schools are useful because they help individuals to grow, there is an interaction among students and other activities in school which help a lot in terms of development of children's character. We should try and work on strategies that schools can be open."

Schools shut amid COVID

Schools and educational institutions across India were shut in March 2020. The decision was taken when India was hit with the first wave of COVID. When states witnessed a decline in the number of cases for a period of time, many states decided to resume physical learning. Many states successfully resumed it in March 2021, but it again got affected by the second wave of coronavirus.

Plan for school reopening

On one hand, most of the states are thinking of not risking children's life by reopening the schools. However, they are working on making a strategy to open it in a phased manner. On the other hand, Maharashtra and Telangana are gearing up for partial reopening. On 22nd June 2021, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directed the state Education Department to explore the possibility of restarting schools and colleges for students of Classes 10 and 12 in villages that have no COVID-19 cases. Telangana Medical and Health Department officials recently submitted a report to the state government. The report had details of declining COVID cases. Post examining the report, Telangana Government has decided to resume offline classes from July 1.