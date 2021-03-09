AIIMS DM, MCh, MD Post-doctoral Registration For July 2021 Session Begins, Details Here

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi has invited online applications for entrance exams for candidates seeking admission in Post-Doctoral [DM/M.Ch.(3 years)/MD (Hospital Administration) & Fellowship Programme] of AIIMS, New Delhi for the July 2021 session. The online application process started on March 9 and will end on March 28 at 5 pm. Candidates can apply online at the new website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS DM, MCh, MD July 2021 registration begins

While the online registration process for DM/ MCh/MD (hospital Administration) in AIIMS - New Delhi and other AIIMS has begun from today, March 9, the registration process for fellowship in AIIMS New Delhi will begin on March 16 and close on April 5. It will be a computer-based test. The duration will be 90 minutes for the stage- 1 exam. 20 marks will be awarded for the stage- 2 departmental assessment. There will be 80 multiple-choice questions. For full details on the number of seats, eligibility criteria, candidates must read the prospectus from the official website. Click here to read the official notice.

In another notice, AIIMS stated that supplementary professional exams will be held in March 2021. Click here for the official notice. The supplementary exams will be held for the following courses: