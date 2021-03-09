Last Updated:

AIIMS DM, MCh, MD Post-doctoral Registration For July 2021 Session Begins, Details Here

AIIMS DM, MCh, MD July 2021: AIIMS post-doctoral hospital administration admission registration begins. Check official notice, key dates, and full details here.

Written By
Nandini Verma
AIIMS DM MCH July 2021

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi has invited online applications for entrance exams for candidates seeking admission in Post-Doctoral [DM/M.Ch.(3 years)/MD (Hospital Administration) & Fellowship Programme] of AIIMS, New Delhi for the July 2021 session. The online application process started on March 9 and will end on March 28 at 5 pm. Candidates can apply online at the new website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

READ | SVVU Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 147 Lab Technician posts

AIIMS DM, MCh, MD July 2021 registration begins

While the online registration process for DM/ MCh/MD (hospital Administration) in AIIMS - New Delhi and other AIIMS has begun from today, March 9, the registration process for fellowship in AIIMS New Delhi will begin on March 16 and close on April 5. It will be a computer-based test. The duration will be 90 minutes for the stage- 1 exam. 20 marks will be awarded for the stage- 2 departmental assessment. There will be 80 multiple-choice questions. For full details on the number of seats, eligibility criteria, candidates must read the prospectus from the official website. Click here to read the official notice. 

READ | Bihar State Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2021: Application begins for 200 assistant posts

In another notice, AIIMS stated that supplementary professional exams will be held in March 2021. Click here for the official notice. The supplementary exams will be held for the following courses: 

READ | AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2021: Apply now for 116 Professor, Group A Faculty posts
  • First M.B.B.S.
  • B.Sc. (Hons) Nursing Phase-I, II, III & IV.
  • B.Sc. (Post-Basic) Nursing Phase-I & II.
  • Bachelor of Optometry Phase-I II & III.
  • B.Sc.(Hons) Medical Technology in Radiography Phase-I, II & III.
  • B.Sc. in Operation Theatre Technology Phase-I & II.
    "Students who are likely to appear for above-mentioned examinations are advised to visit the Examination Section website www.aiimsexams.org, under Student Tab to go to the desired course, click on the Professional Exams Registration link, fill the Examination Form and make payment of Examination Fees through Debit/Credit Card/Net banking only," the official notice reads.
    (Image Credit: PTI photo)
READ | AIIMS INI CET July 2021 registration begins for admission to PG courses, details here

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT