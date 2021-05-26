AIIMS Entrance Exams 2021 For MSc, BSc Nursing Admissions Postponed

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has postponed the entrance exams for MSc and BSc nursing programs. The decision to postpone the AIIMS entrance exams has been taken in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The AIIMS MSc entrance exam and AIIMS BSc entrance exams were scheduled to be held on June 14.

AIIMS Entrance Exams postponed

AIIMS will conduct these entrance exam when the COVID situation improves and it is conducive to hold the exams. The revised schedule for the exams will be notified in the due course of time. The candidates are advised to visit the official website www.aiimsexams.ac.in regularly for updates.

“The revised dates for conduct of the said examination will be notified in due course of time through website www.aiimsexams.ac.in,” reads the official motice.

AIIMS Entrance Exam: Candidates to get their preferred exam city

Earlier, AIIMS had allowed the candidates to choose their preferred exam city so that they do not have to travel far for appearing in the exam. The window to choose the exam city was opened between May 19 and 25. Candidates were also allowed to complete their application during this period.

As per the official schedule, the admit cards for AIIMS entrance exams was to be released on July 2. However, with the postponement of the exam, the admit card release date is also likely to be pushed. Once released, the candidates will be able to download their AIIMS entrance exam admit card from the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in.