AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2021: Apply Online For 127 Group A Faculty Posts

AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Gorakhpur has invited online applications for the recruitment against 127 vacancies for the posts of Group-A faculty. The posts include professor, assistant professor, additional professor, and associate professor. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online by visiting the official website- aiimsgorakhpur.edu.in.

The recruitment notice has been published in the Employment News on May 8. The last date to apply is June 8, i.e., 30 days from the date of publication of the recruitment notice. The detailed notification, application form, and other details will be uploaded on the official website- aiimsgorakhpur.edu.in.

AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2021: Details of Vacancies

Professor - 30 vacancies

Additional Professor - 22 vacancies

Associate Professor - 29 vacancies

Assistant Professor - 46 vacancies

Total - 127 vacancies

AIIMS Gorakhpur Group A Faculty Recruitment: Pay Scale

Professor - Pay Level 14-A as per 7th Pay Commission

Additional Professor - Pay Level 13 A2+ as per 7th Pay Commission

Associate Professor - Pay Level 13-A1+ as per 7th Pay Commission

- Pay Level 13-A1+ as per 7th Pay Commission Assistant Professor - Pay Level 12 as per 7th Pay Commission

AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2021

AIIMS Mangalagiri has also invited online applications for the recruitment against 119 vacancies for Group-A faculty posts. The last date to apply is May 16. The posts include Professor- 29 vacancies, Additional Professor - 18 vacancies, Associate Professor - 27 vacancies, Assistant Professor - 45 vacancies. Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website- www.aiimsmangalagiri.edu.in.