AIIMS Group A Recruitment 2021: Apply For 119 Faculty Posts @aiimsmangalagiri.edu.in

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh has invited candidates for the AIIMS recruitment drive for the posts of Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor on its official website. Please note that the AIIMS Recruitment has been initiated for the filling of 119 vacancies in various departments. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to submit their applications soon as the last date for registration is set to May 16, 2021. Here's everything you need to know about AIIMS Group A Recruitment 2021.

AIIMS Group A Recruitment 2021

AIIMS Group A Vacancy Details

Posts Vacancy Professor 29 Additional Professor 18 Associate Professor 27 Assistant Professor 45

Qualification Criteria

Professor

Essential for Medical Candidates

A medical Qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956.

A postgraduate qualification e.g. MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject.

M.Ch. for surgical Superspecialities and D.M. for Medical Superspecialities or a qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

Experience: Fourteen years teaching and/or research experience in recognized Institution in the subject of speciality after obtaining the qualifying degree of M.D./M.S. or qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

OR Twelve years teaching and/or research experience in a recognized Institute in the subject of speciality after obtaining the Degree of M.Ch./D.M. in the respective discipline/subject or a qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

OR Eleven years teaching and/or research experience in recognized Institution in the subject of speciality for the candidates possessing 3 years recognized Degree of D.M/M.Ch in the respective discipline/subject or a qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

Essential for Non-medical Candidates

A postgraduate qualification e.g. Master degree in the discipline/allied subject.

A Doctorate degree from a recognized University in concerned discipline.

Experience: Fourteen years teaching and/or research experience in the discipline/subject concerned after obtaining the Doctorate degree.

Additional Professor

Essential for Medical Candidates (for General Discipline)

1 to 2 same as for Professor (Medical)

Experience: Ten years teaching and/or research experience in recognized Institution in the subject of speciality after obtaining the qualifying degree of M.D. /M.S. or qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

Essential for Superspeciality disciplines

Same as Professor (Medical)

D.M. in the respective discipline/subject for medical super specialities and M.Ch. in the respective discipline/subject for surgical super specialities (2 years or 3 years or 5 years recognized course) or a qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

Experience: Eight years teaching and/or research experience in a recognized Institution in the subject of speciality after obtaining the qualifying degree of D.M./ M.Ch. in the respective discipline/subject or a qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

OR Seven years teaching and/or research experience in a recognized Institution in the subject of speciality for the candidates possessing 3 years recognized degree of D.M. / M.Ch. in the respective discipline/subject or a qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

Essential for Non-medical Candidates

1 & 2 are the same as for Professor (Non – Medical)

Experience: Ten years teaching and/or research experience in the discipline/subject concerned after obtaining the Doctorate degree.

Associate Professor

Essential for Medical Candidates (for General Discipline)

1 to 2 same as for Professor (Medical)

Experience: Six years teaching and/or research experience in recognized Institution in the subject of speciality after obtaining the qualifying degree of M.D. / M.S. or a qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

Essential for Superspeciality disciplines

Same as Professor (Medical)

D.M. in the respective discipline/subject for medical super-specialities and M.Ch. in the respective discipline/subject for surgical super specialities or a qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

Experience: Four years teaching and/or research experience in a recognized Institution in the subject of speciality after obtaining the qualifying degree of D.M./M.Ch. in the respective discipline/subject or a qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

OR Three years teaching and/or research experience in a recognized Institution in the subject of speciality for the candidates possessing 3 years recognized degree of D.M. /M.Ch. in the respective discipline/subject or a qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

Essential for Non-medical Candidates

1 & 2 are the same as for Professor (Non – Medical)

Experience: Six years teaching and/or research experience in the discipline/subject concerned after obtaining the doctorate degree.

Assistant Professor

Essential for Medical Candidates (For General Disciplines)

1 to 2 same as for Professor (Medical)

Experience: Three years teaching and/or research experience in a recognized Institution in the subject of speciality after obtaining the qualifying degree of M.D./M.S. or qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

Essential for Superspeciality disciplines

Same as Professor (Medical)

D.M. in the respective discipline/subject for medical super specialities and M.Ch. in the respective discipline/subject for surgical super specialities or a qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

Experience: One year's teaching and/or research experience in a recognized Institution in the subject of speciality after obtaining the qualifying degree of D.M./M.Ch. or a qualification recognized equivalent thereto. However, no experience is necessary for the candidates possessing the 3 years recognized degree of D.M/M.Ch. or a qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

Essential for Non-medical Candidates

1 & 2 are the same as for Professor (Non – Medical)

Experience: Three years teaching and/or research experience in the discipline/subject concerned after obtaining the Doctorate degree.

It must be noted that the age limit for the Professor and Additional Professor posts have been set to 58 years, while the age limit for Assistant Professor and Associate Professor is 50 years. The Standing Selection Committee will conduct the selection process for all the posts. Check the official website of AIIMS for further updates.

