AIIMS INI CET 2021 Date: INI CET To Be Held On July 22, Check Revised Schedule Here

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the revised schedule for INI CET 2021. The AIIMS INI CET 2021 was earlier scheduled to be held on June 16 which was postponed for a month following the Supreme Court's order. The INI CET 2021 will be held on July 22, 2021.

INI CET 2021 Date

The re-filling of online city choice for re-allotment of examination center will reopen on June 24. Fresh admit cards will be issued on July 15. Candidates will be able to download their e-admit cards from the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in. After the conduct of the exam on July 22, the results will be declared by July 26.

The last date of submission of the application form duly recommended & forwarded with “No Objection Certificate” from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India for OCI/Foreign Nationals is July 22, 2021, up to 5 pm. The last date to upload a scanned copy of Sponsored Certificate is July 22, up to 6 pm.

"Those candidates who failed to upload valid OBC(NCL)/EWS category certificate on or before 22.07.2021 (by 05:00 pm) then the applicant’s candidature shall be considered as of general category and will be considered for unreserved seats in all INIs. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard," the official notice reads.

Earlier, 26 graduate doctors had filed a petition in the Supreme Court on June 7 seeking orders to postpone the exam due to COVID. The petition was filed through advocate Pallavi Pratap. The decision was pronounced by the top court on June 11 to postpone the exam for a month.

"Considering that many of the candidates intending to appear in the exam are in covid duty and in remote areas, we are of the opinion that June 16 date is arbitrary. We direct the exam to be postponed by one month, Needless to say, the exam can be held anytime after the expiry of one month," the top court ordered. The order was passed by a Bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and MR Shah.