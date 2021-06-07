AIIMS INI CET 2021 On June 16, Graduate Doctors File Plea In SC To Postpone Exam

AIIMS INI CET 2021: As many as 26 doctors have approached the Supreme Court seeking postponement of the Institutes of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET 2021) which is scheduled to be conducted by AIIMS on June 16. The plea states that the said exams have been scheduled on a very short date and at a time when doctors are busy with the front line duties amidst the health emergency due to COVID-19. Advocate Pallavi Pratap has filed the petition on behalf of the doctors.

Doctors seek postponement of AIIMS INI CET 2021

"The main ground for filing this writ petition is for challenging the preponement of the INI CET Examination, 2021 which is scheduled to be conducted by All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) on 16th June, 2021, in utter disregard to the assurance with respect to postponing PG Examinations, given by the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s Office while postponing the NEETPG Examination, 2021 by four months. It was also stated in the said communication that the students will be given atleast one month’s time in order to prepare for the said examination. It was also added in the said communication that such medical personnels completing 100 days of COVID duty will be given Prime Minister’s COVID National Service Samman and also priority in government recruitment," the petition reads.

'Exam is building up pressure on graduate doctors'

The advocate said in the petition that the conducting of the AIIMS INI CET 2021 exam during the COVID pandemic is resulting in building up pressure on the graduate doctors from across India to sit for the examination on 16th June 2021, when under the present circumstances the Board examinations (Central Board of Secondary Education 10th and 12th Grade) and other professional examinations have been either cancelled or postponed. The present petition is being filed primarily because conducting such an examination at this stage will be indirect contravention to their fundamental right under Article 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India.

"The entire notification and conduct of examination on 16th June, 2021 is not in public interest as in view of the present condition of the country and non-availability of doctors, beds in the hospitals coupled with the fact that there is a dearth of COVID-19 vaccination, many doctors have taken a job or duty in a State which is not their own, and also many of them were preparing for their PG examinations, however, when E the assurance from the Prime Minister’s Office came, a lot of them took jobs/duties other than their own States and became frontline workers. Since there is not enough time for most of them to travel back in order to take the examinations and they are most likely to be effected by travel restrictions as imposed by different states. This puts undue burden on already fatigued, distressed and tired doctors," the petition added.