AIIMS INI CET 2021: Supreme Court Orders AIIMS To Postpone INICET Exam For A Month

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered to postpone the AIIMS INI CET Exam 2021 by one month. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had scheduled to conduct the INI CET exam on June 16. The top court has asked the AIIMS to conduct the exam after the expiry of a month.

"Considering that many of the candidates intending to appear in the exam are in covid duty and in remote areas, we are of the opinion that June 16 date is arbitrary. We direct the exam to be postponed by one month, Needless to say, the exam can be held anytime after the expiry of one month," the top court ordered. The order was passed by a Bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and MR Shah. The petition was filed by 26 doctors on June 7 through advocate Pallavi Pratap.

AIIMS INI CET Exam is conducted for admissions to higher studies in the field of medicine/post-graduate studies. "The main ground for filing this writ petition is for challenging the preponement of the INI CET Examination, 2021 which is scheduled to be conducted by All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) on 16th June 2021, in utter disregard to the assurance with respect to postponing PG Examinations, given by the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s Office while postponing the NEET PG Examination, 2021 by four months," the petition reads.

The advocate had said in the petition that the conducting of the AIIMS INI CET 2021 exam during the COVID pandemic is resulting in building up pressure on the graduate doctors from across India to sit for the examination on 16th June 2021, when under the present circumstances the Board examinations (Central Board of Secondary Education 10th and 12th Grade) and other professional examinations have been either cancelled or postponed. The present petition is being filed primarily because conducting such an examination at this stage will be in direct contravention to their fundamental right under Article 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India.