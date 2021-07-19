AIIMS INI CET Admit Card Released, Here's A Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket By July 22

AIIMS INI CET Admit Card has been released recently by All India Institute of Medical Sciences. The admit card is for the July session of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test and can be downloaded at the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates should have their Registration ID, Examination Unique Code, and password with them while logging in for the admit card. The hall ticket will have all the details of the exam centre, exam timing, covid protocols along with general information like name, roll number, and date of birth.

Candidates who have already downloaded their AIIMS INI CET 2021 Admit Card before 17th July 2021 will have to re-download it. They will have to do so due to some technical reasons. The official notice reads, “Urgent attention drawn of all candidates who are appearing in INI CET for the July 2021 session and who have downloaded admit card on or before 17th July 2021; they are required to re-download their admit card and appear at the allocated examination centre as per their re-downloaded admit card, due to technical reasons.”

The official notice further reads, “Efforts have been taken to allocate best possible examination cities under evolving situation due to covid outbreak and no correspondence will be entertained regarding change of examination centre.”

AIIMS INICET 2021 Exam: Admit Card Details

Candidates must note that it is mandatory to carry the admit card to the assigned centre on the exam day. Candidates who registered themselves are therefore advised to go through each and every detail mentioned on the admit card. In case of a discrepancy, candidates should contact the authority as soon as possible. The exam will be conducted on July 22. It is a gateway for taking admission to AIIMS, JIPMER, and other reputed medical colleges of the country.

Important Dates

Exam is scheduled to be conducted on- 22nd July 2021

Results will be out on- 26th July 2021

INI-CET 2021: How to download admit card

Candidate should visit aiimsexams.ac.in

Candidate will have to go to the “INI CET 2021 login” window on the homepage

After being redirected to a new page, candidate will have to enter his/her registration ID, EUC, password, and captcha code

Post filling all the details candidates will have to click on submit or download admit card button

Admit card will be displayed on the screen, cross-check all the details

OR here is the DIRECT LINK to download admit card

Take a printout and go through all details and guidelines mentioned there

Carry the same to exam centre on July 22, 2021

INI CET 2021 Exam: Documents required

Print out of Admit Card

Valid ID proof - Voter ID, PAN Card, Aadhaar Card, Ration Card or Driving License or other relevant documents

INI CET: July session

AIIMS Delhi is conducting exams for granting admission to 817 seats. These seats are under Doctor of Medicine (MD), Masters of Surgery (MS), Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), and Master of Chirurgiae (MCh) courses. Registered candidates will have to sit for the exam and will have to answer 200 multiple choice questions in 3 hours.