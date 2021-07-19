AIIMS INI CET Admit Card Released, Here's A Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket By July 22

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
AIIMS INI CET Admit Card has been released recently by All India Institute of Medical Sciences. The admit card is for the July session of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test and can be downloaded at the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates should have their Registration ID, Examination Unique Code, and password with them while logging in for the admit card. The hall ticket will have all the details of the exam centre, exam timing, covid protocols along with general information like name, roll number, and date of birth.
Candidates who have already downloaded their AIIMS INI CET 2021 Admit Card before 17th July 2021 will have to re-download it. They will have to do so due to some technical reasons. The official notice reads, “Urgent attention drawn of all candidates who are appearing in INI CET for the July 2021 session and who have downloaded admit card on or before 17th July 2021; they are required to re-download their admit card and appear at the allocated examination centre as per their re-downloaded admit card, due to technical reasons.”
The official notice further reads, “Efforts have been taken to allocate best possible examination cities under evolving situation due to covid outbreak and no correspondence will be entertained regarding change of examination centre.”
Candidates must note that it is mandatory to carry the admit card to the assigned centre on the exam day. Candidates who registered themselves are therefore advised to go through each and every detail mentioned on the admit card. In case of a discrepancy, candidates should contact the authority as soon as possible. The exam will be conducted on July 22. It is a gateway for taking admission to AIIMS, JIPMER, and other reputed medical colleges of the country.
AIIMS Delhi is conducting exams for granting admission to 817 seats. These seats are under Doctor of Medicine (MD), Masters of Surgery (MS), Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), and Master of Chirurgiae (MCh) courses. Registered candidates will have to sit for the exam and will have to answer 200 multiple choice questions in 3 hours.