AIIMS INI CET July 2021 Registration Begins For Admission To PG Courses, Details Here

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has started the online application process for INI-CET 2021. Candidates who wish to take admissions in PG courses of INIs for the July 2021 session can apply for the INI-CET 2021. To apply, candidates must visit the official website- aiimsexams.org. The last date to apply is March 31 (up to 5 pm).

AIIMS INI CET July 2021: Who can apply

Applicants who have already applied earlier and whose registration and basic candidate information have been accepted for January 2019, July 2019, January 2020, and January 2021 sessions are not required to fill in registration and basic candidate information again. Such candidates will have to complete the application form only after the generation of fresh exam unique code (EUC) for INI- CET July 2021 session. Check the official notice here.

"All applicants who have applied earlier and whose Registration and Basic Candidate Information have been accepted for January 2019, July 2019, January 2020, July 2020 session & January 2021 session are not required to fill the Registration and Basic candidate information again. They will have to complete the Application form only after the Generation of fresh Exam Unique Code (EUC) for the INI-CET July 2021 session which will start at later date to be announced. Those candidates who have done Registration and Basic Candidate Information for January 2021 session and whose Registration and Basic Candidate Information was incomplete OR rejected due to "Incomplete/invalid Images" are also allowed to complete their Registration and Basic Candidate Information.

