AIIMS INI CET Result 2021 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Download Score Card

AIIMS INICET Result 2021 has been announced on Monday. Candidates who took the exam can now check their results by following the below-mentioned steps.

Ruchika Kumari
Image: Shutterstock


AIIMS INI CET Result 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences has announced AIIMS INI CET Result 2021 on July 26, 2021. Registered candidates who appeared for AIIMS INI CET can now check their AIIMS PG result 2021. Results have been uploaded on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in. Here is a step-by-step guide for candidates to check their PG result 2021.

“The Final postgraduate seats available for seat allocation based on rank in INI‐CET for July 2021 session has been published on the website,” reads the official result document. 

AIIMS INICET Result 2021: How to check

  • The candidate should go to the official website of AIIMS on aiimsexams.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, under the Important announcement section click on the link which reads, 'Result: Roll number wise list of Provisionally Qualified Candidates in INI-CET July 2021 session'
  • Or Here is the direct link to view results
  •  A PDF file will be displayed on the screen
  • Candidates can check their results by looking for their roll number in that PDF file
  • They are advised to download the page or take a screenshot of the result
  • Candidates can also opt for the print option to keep the hard copy with them 

AIIMS INI CET 2021

The AIIMS INI CET 2021 was conducted on 22nd July 2021 at various centres across the country. It was held for admission to various Masters, Doctorate courses offered in AIIIMS PG, JIPMER PG, PGIMER and NIMHANS. Earlier the examination was scheduled to be conducted on June 16 and the result was also scheduled to be out on July 22, 2021. However, the exam got postponed by almost a month following the Supreme Court's order. As the exam date got postponed, it led to a delay in AIIMS INI CET 2021 result date.

Admit cards were issued to registered candidates on July 15. The last date of submission of the application form duly recommended & forwarded with “No Objection Certificate” from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India for OCI/Foreign Nationals was July 22, 2021, up to 5 p.m. The last date to upload a scanned copy of Sponsored Certificate was July 22, up to 6 p.m.

