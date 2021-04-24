AIIMS INICET 2021 Postponed; AIIMS Fellowship Programme Entrance CBT-I Result Declared

AIIMS INICET 2021: In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Friday announced to postpone the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) 2021. The exam was scheduled to be held on May 8. The new dates for AIIMS INICET 2021 will be notified later on its website aiimsexams.ac.in.

“In view of the evolving situation related to COVID-19 outbreak, the competent authority of AIIMS has decided to postpone the conduct of INI-CET entrance examination schedule in May 2021," the official notice reads.

AIIIMS INI CET 2021 postponed

As per the original schedule, the admit card for INI CET that was scheduled to be held on May 8 was to be released on April 30. However, with the postponement of the exam, candidates can expect a delay in the admit card release as well. Once the new dates are decided by AIIMS, the admit card will be released on the official website. The admit card will mention the date, time, and venue of the exam. AIIMS conducts the INI-CET for candidates seeking admissions to the postgraduate medical courses including MD, MS, DM (6 years), MCh, and MDS for the July session.

AIIMS Recruitment Exams postponed due to COVID-19

Moreover, AIIMS has also postponed the recruitment exams for the posts of Junior Hindi Translator (Stage-II), programmer, and receptionist. The stage-II written exam JHT was scheduled to be held on April 30. The recruitment exams for programmer and receptionist posts were scheduled to be held on May 8. Read the official notice here.

AIIMS Fellowship programme entrance exam result declared

AIIMS has also declared the result of the Stage-I Online (CBT) entrance examination for the fellowship programme (July 2021 Session). The exam was held on April 17. Candidates who are shortlisted for stage-II will appear Departmental Clinical/ Practical / Lab-Based Assessment through video conferencing mode only. The schedule for the same has been uploaded on the official website. Click here to read.