AIIMS INICET 2022: Last Date Today To Register For JIPMER PG Exam

Image: Shutterstock
AIIMS INICET Registration: Today, October 20, is the last date for registration and application procedures for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INICET), which is scheduled to be conducted in January 2022 by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Interested and eligible candidates can apply by filling out the application form available on the official website-aiimsexams.ac.in. It must be noted that at the time of registration if candidates don't generate the Examination Unique Code (EUC), their application form will not be considered. The application form must be filled out at the latest by today at 5 pm along with uploading a valid case certificate. Follow the below-given steps and use the direct link provided here- AIIMS INI CET Registration 2022 (CLICK HERE)
The INI CET 2022 registration window opened on October 4, 2021. This registration procedure is being conducted for the AIIMS, JIPMER Postgraduate, PG exam that will be held at the beginning of the next year. Candidates uploading SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwD certificates must have them dated between October 17, 2020, and October 20, 2021.