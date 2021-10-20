Last Updated:

AIIMS INICET 2022: Last Date Today To Register For JIPMER PG Exam

AIIMS INICET Registration: Today October 20 is the last date for registration and application procedures for AIIMS INICET for JIPMER PG. Check full details.

AIIMS INICET Registration: Today, October 20, is the last date for registration and application procedures for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INICET), which is scheduled to be conducted in January 2022 by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Interested and eligible candidates can apply by filling out the application form available on the official website-aiimsexams.ac.in. It must be noted that at the time of registration if candidates don't generate the Examination Unique Code (EUC), their application form will not be considered. The application form must be filled out at the latest by today at 5 pm along with uploading a valid case certificate. Follow the below-given steps and use the direct link provided here-  AIIMS INI CET Registration 2022 (CLICK HERE)

AIIMS INICET Registration 2022: Here's how to register

  • STEP 1: To register, candidates need to visit the official website for the AIIMS, JIPMER PG exam- aiimsexams.ac.in.
  • STEP 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Academic Courses' and then click on INI CET 2022.
  • STEP 3: Alternatively, candidates can also use the direct link given here to apply: INI CET 2022.
  • STEP 4: A page will appear on the screen where you can fill in the application form by giving all the details.
  • STEP 5: Now, pay the application fee and click on the "Submit" button.
  • STEP 6: Generate your EUC code by logging in and then completing the application form.
  • STEP 7: Complete and submit the INI CET 2022 application form.

AIIMS INICET: JIPMER PG Registration 2022

The INI CET 2022 registration window opened on October 4, 2021. This registration procedure is being conducted for the AIIMS, JIPMER Postgraduate, PG exam that will be held at the beginning of the next year. Candidates uploading SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwD certificates must have them dated between October 17, 2020, and October 20, 2021.

