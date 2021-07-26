AIIMS INICET Result 2021 To Be Announced Today, Here's How To Check PG Result

AIIMS INICET 2021 Result Update: All India Institute of Medical Sciences is expected to announce AIIMS INI CET Result 2021 on Monday, July 26, 2021. Registered candidates who appeared for INICET that was held for PG courses will be able to check their AIIMS PG result 2021 on the official website that is aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates can also follow the steps mentioned below to check their PG result 2021.

AIIMS INI CET 2021

The AIIMS INI CET 2021 was conducted on 22nd July, 2021 at various centres across India. However, earlier the examination was scheduled to be held on June 16. Result was also scheduled to be out on July 22, 2021. Exam was postponed by a month following the Supreme Court's order. As the exam date got postponed, it led to delay in AIIMS INI CET 2021 result date.

AIIMS INICET Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website of AIIMS on aiimsexams.ac.in.

Onm the homapeage, under Important announcement section click on the link which reads AIIMS INICET Result 2021

A PDF file will be displayed on the screen

Candidates can check their results by looking for their roll number in that PDF file

Candidates are advised to download the page or take a screenshot of the same

Candidates can also opt for print option to keep the hard copy with them

Fresh admit cards were issued to candidates on July 15. Candidates downloaded the same from the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in. After the conduct of the exam on July 22, the results were already scheduled to be declared by July 26. The last date of submission of the application form duly recommended & forwarded with “No Objection Certificate” from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India for OCI/Foreign Nationals was July 22, 2021, up to 5 pm. The last date to upload a scanned copy of Sponsored Certificate was July 22, up to 6 pm.