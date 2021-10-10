AIIMS MBBS 2021 Exam Schedule Released; Check Details & Steps To Download Hall Tickets

AIIMS MBBS 2021 Exam Schedule: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has recently released the date sheet of the first MBBS professional examination. As per the new schedule that has been released, MBBS theory examinations are scheduled to begin on October 21 and will conclude on October 29, 2021. The schedule released earlier reads that the practical exams will commence on October 30 and will continue till November 8, 2021. Students who have registered themselves for the AIIMS MBBS 2021 examination can now check the complete schedule that has been uploaded on the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in.

The MBBS theory exams will be conducted in the morning shift. The examination will begin from 9:30 am and will continue till 12:30 pm. The exam will be held in offline mode at the examination section convergence block at AIIMS Delhi. The practical exams will be conducted on the basis of batches A, B and C which are being segregated on the basis of students' roll numbers. The schedule for practical exams can be checked in the given link.

Here is the direct link to check the complete schedule. The official notice reads that students appearing for the MBBS 2021 examination will have to submit their examination fees before the last date of registration. AIIMS MBBS admit card 2021 will also be uploaded on the official website soon. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for more details. It is to be noted that it is mandatory to carry the MBBS 2021 admit card to the exam hall. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall in case they fail to carry their hall ticket to the venue.

AIIMS MBBS Admit Card 2021: Steps To Download

Candidates should visit the official website of AIIMS: aiimsexams.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the 'Student' tab. Candidates will be redirected to another window.

Click on the First MBBS professional exam admit card 2021 link.

Candidates will then have to enter the required credentials and submit.

Post submission, the AIIMS MBBS Admit Card 2021 will appear on the screen.

Candidates should download the hall ticket and cross-check the details.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the hall ticket so as to carry it to the exam hall.

Image: Shutterstock