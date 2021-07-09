Last Updated:

AIIMS MSc Nursing Result 2021 Declared, Here's How To Check

AIIMS MSc Nursing result 2021 has been declared recently. The Nursing Course Entrance Examination was conducted on 27th June for 7 AIIMS branches across India.

Ruchika Kumari
AIIMS MSc Nursing Result 2021

AIIMS MSc Nursing Result 2021 has been released by AIIMS. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi announced the results of MSc Nursing entrance test on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination conducted by AIIMS can now check their result at aiimsexams.ac.in. Here is the direct link to check notification and result. Candidates should follow the step-by-step guide mentioned below to check results. 

AIIMS Result 2021: What next

Candidates who qualified for the AIIMS MSc Nursing exams 2021 are now eligible for the next process which is for counselling,  Post counseling process, seat allocation process will be done in an online mode. Dates of all these processes have not been announced yet but it is expected to be announced anytime soon. AIIMS will also publish rules and procedures for online seat allocation. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website 

As per the notification, ‘If the actual number of seats is not filled from the candidates called for the 1st round of Seat Allocation, the other qualified candidates may be called in subsequent rounds of Seat Allocation.

AIIMS MSc Nursing result: How to check

  • Candidate should visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in
  • Click on the “Result of the AIIMS M.Sc Nursing Course for 2021 session” link being displayed on the home screen
  • The candidate will be redirected to a page that will have the results
  • Check your name and roll number, download it and take a printout for future reference

AIIMS Nursing exam 

The M.Sc. Nursing Course Entrance Examination was conducted on 27th June 2021. It was conducted for AIIMS New Delhi,  AIIMS Patna, AIIMS Raipur, AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, AIIMS Jodhpur, and AIIMS Rishikesh. The verification process of caste certificates of the OBC(NCL)/EWS candidates will be done before allowing seats to them. Candidates have to upload certificates between 14th July and 19th July 2021.

