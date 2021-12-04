Last Updated:

AIIMS Nagpur Invites Applications For 32 Faculty Posts; Check Details Here

AIIMS Nagpur is inviting applications for 32 faculty posts recruitment. Interested candidates can check the recruitment details in this article.

Ruchika Kumari
AIIMS

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur is inviting applications for Faculty posts. Candidates who are interested in applying for Professor, Assistant Professor, and Associate Professor posts can check eligibility here. The steps to apply for the recruitment drive have been mentioned below. For more details, candidates can visit the official website aiimsnagpur.edu.in. 

The registration window has been opened and the last date to register for the above-mentioned posts is January 4, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 32 posts will be filled in the organization. Candidates can check the eligibility, selection process and vacancy details here.

Nagpur Faculty Recruitment 2021: Details 

  • For Professor there are 4 Posts
  • For Associate Professor there are 8 Posts
  • For Assistant Professor there are 20 Posts

Application fee

Candidates falling under the General/OBC/EWS category will have to pay Rs. 2,000 as admission fee. Candidates belonging to SC/ST category will have to pay Rs. 500 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to PWD category will not be charged with the application fee. It is to be noted that the payment should be done through the link uploaded on the official website. The application fee is non-refundable and any other mode of payment is not acceptable.

AIIMS Nagpur Faculty Recruitment: Here's how to apply

  • Candidates will have to download the form by clicking on this link 
  • A word file will be downloaded, candidates should click on enable the editing or take a printout of the form and fill in the required details 
  • Candidates will then have to upload the details by clicking on this link
  • Candidates will then have to send the filled up application form along with other necessary documents to The Director, AIIMS Nagpur, Administrative Block, Plot no.2, Sector -20, MIHAN, Nagpur – 441108
  • Candidates should make sure that the letter reaches the office by January 19, 2022. Any application received post deadline will not be considered 
