AIIMS NORCET 2021 Admit Card: How To Download Nursing Officer Exam Admit Card Online

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is expected to release the AIIMS NORCET Admit Card 2021 today. AIIMS had earlier scheduled to release the AIIMS Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) admit card on November 14. However, it was not released on this date. The candidates who have applied for the test can expect the admit cards anytime soon.

As only five days are left for the exam, AIIMS is expected to release the hall tickets today. AIIMS will conduct NORCET 2021 on November 20. Once the admit card is released, candidates will be able to download it online by visiting the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates must follow the steps given below to download their hall tickets after it is released.

How to download AIIMS NORCET admit card 2021

After the admit card is released, candidates will have to visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in On the homepage, click on the AIIMS NORCET 2021 admit card link (The link will only be activated post-release of results) Candidates will be redirected to the login page They will have to key in their application ID and password The admit card will be displayed on the computer screen Candidates should cross-check the details and download it Candidates are advised to take its printout so as to carry it to the exam hall

AIIMS NORCET Registration 2021: Key Dates

The registration process was started by AIIMS on October 16, 2021

The last day to register for the same was October 30, 2021

The application correction window was opened on October 31, 2021

The last date to apply for changes was November 1, 2021

The hall tickets will be uploaded on November 14, 2021

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 20, 2021

AIIMS NORCET 2021: Exam pattern

AIIMS NORCET 2021 will be a computer-based test that will be held for 180 minutes. There will be 200 questions out of which 180 questions shall be asked from the subject while the remaining 20 questions will be based on General Aptitude. Candidates will get 1 mark for each correct answer. A deduction of 1/3rd marks will be recorded for each wrong answer. The Unreserved and EWS candidates have to score a minimum of 50% of the total marks to qualify for the test while OBC and SC/ST candidates have to score at least 45% and 40% of the total marks respectively.

AIIMS NORCET is a Nursing officer recruitment examination held annually by the AIIMS. Candidates who wish to join AIIMS and central government hospital as a Grade II, Staff Nurse appear for this test. Those who clear the entrance examination will be paid as per INR 9,300 to Rs 34,800 with a grade pay of Rs 4,600. This year around 678 vacancies were released by top government hospitals across multiple categories.