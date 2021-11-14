AIIMS NORCET Admit Card To Be Out Today, Check Steps To Download Hall Tickets

All India Institute of Medical Sciences is scheduled to release the AIIMS NORCET 2021 admit card on Sunday, November 14, 2021. The registration window for the same was opened on October 16, 2021. All the interested candidates who got themselves registered will be able to download their hall tickets today. It will be uploaded on the official website of AIIMS on aiimsexams.ac.in.

Candidates must note that NORCET 2021 will be conducted on November 20 under strict COVID protocols. In order to download admit card, candidates will have to be ready with login credentials, such as ID and password, to access admit card. The important dates, as well as steps to apply, have been mentioned here.

AIIMS NORCET admit card: Steps to Download

Registered candidates will have to visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the AIIMS NORCET 2021 admit card link (The link will only be activated post release of results)

Candidates will be redirected to login window where they will have to enter application ID and password

The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should cross check the details and download it

Candidates are advised to take its printout so as to carry it to the exam hall

AIIMS NORCET Registration 2021: Important Dates

The registration process was started by AIIMS on October 16, 2021

The last day to register for the same was October 30, 2021

The application correction window was opened on October 31, 2021

The last date to apply for changes was November 1, 2021

The hall tickets will be uploaded on November 14, 2021

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 20, 2021

AIIMS Nursing Recruitment 2021: Exam pattern