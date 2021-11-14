Last Updated:

AIIMS NORCET Admit Card To Be Out Today, Check Steps To Download Hall Tickets

AIIMS NORCET admit card is scheduled to be released on Sunday, November 14, 2021. The steps to download hall tickets & other details have been attached here.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Aiims

Image: Shutterstock


All India Institute of Medical Sciences is scheduled to release the AIIMS NORCET 2021 admit card on Sunday, November 14, 2021. The registration window for the same was opened on October 16, 2021. All the interested candidates who got themselves registered will be able to download their hall tickets today. It will be uploaded on the official website of AIIMS on aiimsexams.ac.in. 

Candidates must note that NORCET 2021 will be conducted on November 20 under strict COVID protocols. In order to download admit card, candidates will have to be ready with login credentials, such as ID and password, to access admit card. The important dates, as well as steps to apply, have been mentioned here.

AIIMS NORCET admit card: Steps to Download

  • Registered candidates will have to visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the AIIMS NORCET 2021 admit card link (The link will only be activated post release of results)
  • Candidates will be redirected to login window where they will have to enter application ID and password
  • The admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Candidates should cross check the details and download it
  • Candidates are advised to take its printout so as to carry it to the exam hall

AIIMS NORCET Registration 2021: Important Dates

  • The registration process was started by AIIMS on October 16, 2021
  • The last day to register for the same was October 30, 2021
  • The application correction window was opened on October 31, 2021
  • The last date to apply for changes was November 1, 2021
  • The hall tickets will be uploaded on November 14, 2021
  • The examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 20, 2021

AIIMS Nursing Recruitment 2021: Exam pattern

  • The examination will be based on a Multiple Choice Question (MCQ), which will consist of 200 marks. 
  • There will be negative markings for wrong answers. For every wrong answer, 1/3rd of the marks will be deducted from the total marks scored by the candidates.
READ | West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar discharged from AIIMS after recovering from malaria
READ | AIIMS study reveals chances of stroke likely to become more severe in patients with COVID
READ | AIIMS Nursing Recruitment: Deadline extended for NORCET re-registration; check details
READ | AIIMS NORCET: Deadline to register ends today at 5 pm, here's how to apply
READ | AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021: Apply now for 290 non-faculty group B posts
Tags: Aiims, AIIMS Nursing, Admit Card
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND