AIIMS NORCET: Deadline To Register Ends Today At 5 Pm, Here's How To Apply

AIIMS NORCET: The registration window will be closing on Monday. Interested candidates should make sure to follow the steps mentioned here while applying.

AIIMS NORCET

All India Institute of Medical Sciences will be closing the registration window for AIIMS NORCET 2021 on Monday, November 1, 2021. All those candidates who are interested to apply for the position of Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse- Grade II) for all AIIMS and Central government hospitals and have not registered themselves can do it now. Recently, All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) extended the deadline for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET). Earlier, the registration procedure was scheduled to close on October 30, but the latest notice issued by the AIIMS recruitment department said that it has been extended till November 1, 2021. Therefore, all the interested candidates should make sure to apply for the same by 5 pm.

Interested candidates will first have to check their eligibility. Then they will have to register themselves on the official website of AIIMS on aiimsexams.ac.in. The important dates, as well as steps to apply, have been mentioned below

AIIMS NORCET Registration 2021: Important Dates

  • The registration process was started by AIIMS on October 16, 2021
  • The last day to register for the same is November 1, 2021
  • The status of registration and last date of correction of rejected images/ other deficiencies can be checked between October 6 and October 9, 2021
  • The hall tickets will be available on November 14, 2021
  • The examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 20, 2021

AIIMS NORCET: Application fee, age limit, and other details 

Minimum age required to register is 18 years and upper age limit to apply is 30 years. Candidates falling under the general or OBC category will have to pay Rs. 3,000. The application fee for candidates under SC/ST/ EWS category is Rs. 2,500. Candidates must know that the qualifying marks for UR/EWS will be 50 percent, for OBC candidates it will be 45 percent and for SC and ST it will be 40 percent.

AIIMS NORCET 2021: How to apply

  • Candidates should visit the official website to apply for AIIMS exams which is https://www.aiimsexams.ac.in/
  • On the homepage go to the right side and click on the link which reads 'Online Registration for the recruitment of Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-2021 Session has been started'
  • Candidates will have to choose between new registration or applicant login, fill in Qualification & Address details and experience details and click on proceed
  • Fill in other details, click on submit and take a printout of the application form for future reference
