AIIMS NORCET: Deadline To Register Ends Today At 5 Pm, Here's How To Apply

All India Institute of Medical Sciences will be closing the registration window for AIIMS NORCET 2021 on Monday, November 1, 2021. All those candidates who are interested to apply for the position of Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse- Grade II) for all AIIMS and Central government hospitals and have not registered themselves can do it now. Recently, All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) extended the deadline for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET). Earlier, the registration procedure was scheduled to close on October 30, but the latest notice issued by the AIIMS recruitment department said that it has been extended till November 1, 2021. Therefore, all the interested candidates should make sure to apply for the same by 5 pm.

Interested candidates will first have to check their eligibility. Then they will have to register themselves on the official website of AIIMS on aiimsexams.ac.in. The important dates, as well as steps to apply, have been mentioned below

AIIMS NORCET Registration 2021: Important Dates

The registration process was started by AIIMS on October 16, 2021

The last day to register for the same is November 1, 2021

The status of registration and last date of correction of rejected images/ other deficiencies can be checked between October 6 and October 9, 2021

The hall tickets will be available on November 14, 2021

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 20, 2021

AIIMS NORCET: Application fee, age limit, and other details

Minimum age required to register is 18 years and upper age limit to apply is 30 years. Candidates falling under the general or OBC category will have to pay Rs. 3,000. The application fee for candidates under SC/ST/ EWS category is Rs. 2,500. Candidates must know that the qualifying marks for UR/EWS will be 50 percent, for OBC candidates it will be 45 percent and for SC and ST it will be 40 percent.

AIIMS NORCET 2021: How to apply