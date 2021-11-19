AIIMS NORCET Exam 2021: AIIMS Releases Important Notice; Check Exam Pattern

AIIMS NORCET 2021 Exam: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has released an important notification for the candidates who are going to appear in the Andhra Pradesh NORCET Examination 2021. The admit card for the AIIMS NORCET 2021 Examination has been released and candidates can download it from the official website before appearing for the examination, which is scheduled to take place on November 20, 2021.

According to an official notice issued by AIIMS, "The Examination Centre Code AP (NORCET-2021) for all AIIMS and four central government hospitals is set to take place on November 2021, has been changed. Concerned candidates are required to download and take a printout of the revised admit card available on the All other instructions for the admit card will remain unchanged, "the official notice said.

AIIMS NORCET Examination: Previous Examination Centre

According to the official notice, the previous examination centre for the NORCET was, "AP0501 ioN Digital Zone, iDz Ramireddipalle Kmm Institute of Technology and Science, Ramireddipalle, Chandragiri Mandal Chittoor District Tirupathi, Andhra Pradesh India- 517102".

AIIMS NORCET Examination: Revised Examination Centre

According to the official notice, the revised examination centre for the NORCET is "AP0801 iON Digital Zone, iON Zoo park, Tirupathi Zoo Park Road, Cherlo Palli Village Chittoor Dist., Tirupathi Andhra Pradesh India- 517503".

AIIMS NORCET 2021: Exam pattern

AIIMS NORCET 2021examination will be a computer-based exam for a duration of 180 minutes

The examination will be of 200 questions out of which 180 questions would be from the main subject from the syllabus while the remaining 20 questions will be based on General Aptitude.

Candidates will get 1 mark for each correct answer. A deduction of 1/3rd marks will be recorded for each wrong answer.

The Unreserved and EWS candidates have to score a minimum of 50% of the total marks to qualify for the test while OBC and SC/ST candidates have to score at least 45% and 40% of the total marks respectively.

AIIMS NORCET Nursing Officer | Application Fess | Other details

Every year AIIMS conducts NORCE Examination for the selection of AIIMS Nursing Officer. Candidates who are willing to join AIIMS and central government hospital as a Grade II, Staff Nurse need to appear for this test. Those aspirants who will clear the entrance examination will be paid as per INR 9,300 to Rs 34,800 with a grade pay of Rs 4,600.

