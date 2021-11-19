AIIMS NORCET Exam 2021: AIIMS Releases Important Notice; Check Exam Pattern

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
AIIMS NORCET 2021 Exam: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has released an important notification for the candidates who are going to appear in the Andhra Pradesh NORCET Examination 2021. The admit card for the AIIMS NORCET 2021 Examination has been released and candidates can download it from the official website before appearing for the examination, which is scheduled to take place on November 20, 2021.
According to an official notice issued by AIIMS, "The Examination Centre Code AP (NORCET-2021) for all AIIMS and four central government hospitals is set to take place on November 2021, has been changed. Concerned candidates are required to download and take a printout of the revised admit card available on the All other instructions for the admit card will remain unchanged, "the official notice said.
According to the official notice, the revised examination centre for the NORCET is "AP0801 iON Digital Zone, iON Zoo park, Tirupathi Zoo Park Road, Cherlo Palli Village Chittoor Dist., Tirupathi Andhra Pradesh India- 517503".
Every year AIIMS conducts NORCE Examination for the selection of AIIMS Nursing Officer. Candidates who are willing to join AIIMS and central government hospital as a Grade II, Staff Nurse need to appear for this test. Those aspirants who will clear the entrance examination will be paid as per INR 9,300 to Rs 34,800 with a grade pay of Rs 4,600.