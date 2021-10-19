AIIMS NORCET Registration 2021 Begins, Here's How To Register

All India Institute of Medical Sciences On October 16 opened the registration window for AIIMS NORCET 2021. All those candidates who are interested to apply for the position of Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse- Grade II) for all AIIMS and Central government hospitals can register themselves now. They will have to register themselves on the official website of AIIMS on aiimsexams.ac.in. The important dates, as well as steps to apply, have been mentioned below
AIIMS NORCET Registration 2021: Important Dates
- The registration process was started by AIIMS on October 16, 2021
- The last day to register for the same is October 30, 2021
- The application correction window will be opened on October 31, 2021
- The last date to apply for changes is November 1, 2021
- The status of registration and last date of correction of rejected images/ other deficiencies can be checked between October 6 and October 9, 2021
- The hall tickets will be available on November 14, 2021
- The examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 20, 2021
Application fee and AIIMS exams detail
Candidates falling under the general/ OBC category will be charged with an application fee of Rs. 3,000. The application fee for candidates under SC/ST/ EWS category is Rs. 2,500. Candidates will have to pay the application fees through Debit Card/ Credit Card or Netbanking. The exam that will be conducted on November 20 will be of 3 hours. Candidates will have to answer 200 MCQs. Candidates must know that the qualifying marks for UR/EWS will be 50 percent, for OBC candidates it will be 45 percent and for SC and ST it will be 40 percent.
AIIMS NORCET: Age Limit
- The minimum age required to register is 18 years
- The upper age limit to apply is 30 years
AIIMS NORCET 2021: Steps to apply
- Candidates should visit the official website which is https://www.aiimsexams.ac.in/
- On the homepage go to the right side and click on the link which reads 'Online Registration for the recruitment of Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-2021 Session has been started'
- Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to either click on new registration or applicant login
- Candidates will then have to fill in Qualification & Address details and experience details and click on proceed
- The next three steps are making payment, filling city choice, and uploading images
- Post doing all this, candidates should click on submit and take a printout of the application form for future reference
Documents required while applying
- Valid E-mail ID and Mobile phone number (These are essential for registration and subsequent communication).
- Credit Card/Debit Card/Netbanking facility.
- Personal details
- Valid Photo ID (as mentioned in the Advertisement/Instructions): This ID (in original) is required to be produced on the day of examination.
- Scanned/digital image of recent colour passport size photograph with white background (read Advertisement/Instructions for detail)
- Image of signature and thumb impression
- Mark-sheet/Admit Card of Class 12/Class 10 (Board Exams)
- Category Certificate and Disability certificate