AIIMS NORCET Registration 2021 Begins, Here's How To Register

All India Institute of Medical Sciences On October 16 opened the registration window for AIIMS NORCET 2021. All those candidates who are interested to apply for the position of Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse- Grade II) for all AIIMS and Central government hospitals can register themselves now. They will have to register themselves on the official website of AIIMS on aiimsexams.ac.in. The important dates, as well as steps to apply, have been mentioned below

AIIMS NORCET Registration 2021: Important Dates

The registration process was started by AIIMS on October 16, 2021

The last day to register for the same is October 30, 2021

The application correction window will be opened on October 31, 2021

The last date to apply for changes is November 1, 2021

The status of registration and last date of correction of rejected images/ other deficiencies can be checked between October 6 and October 9, 2021

The hall tickets will be available on November 14, 2021

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 20, 2021

Application fee and AIIMS exams detail

Candidates falling under the general/ OBC category will be charged with an application fee of Rs. 3,000. The application fee for candidates under SC/ST/ EWS category is Rs. 2,500. Candidates will have to pay the application fees through Debit Card/ Credit Card or Netbanking. The exam that will be conducted on November 20 will be of 3 hours. Candidates will have to answer 200 MCQs. Candidates must know that the qualifying marks for UR/EWS will be 50 percent, for OBC candidates it will be 45 percent and for SC and ST it will be 40 percent.

AIIMS NORCET: Age Limit

The minimum age required to register is 18 years

The upper age limit to apply is 30 years

AIIMS NORCET 2021: Steps to apply

Candidates should visit the official website which is https://www.aiimsexams.ac.in/

On the homepage go to the right side and click on the link which reads 'Online Registration for the recruitment of Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-2021 Session has been started'

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to either click on new registration or applicant login

Candidates will then have to fill in Qualification & Address details and experience details and click on proceed

The next three steps are making payment, filling city choice, and uploading images

Post doing all this, candidates should click on submit and take a printout of the application form for future reference

Documents required while applying