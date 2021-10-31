AIIMS Nursing Recruitment: Deadline Extended For NORCET Re-registration; Check Details

The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has extended the deadline for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET). Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of AIIMS - aiimsexams.ac.in. Earlier, the registration procedure was scheduled to close on October 30, but the latest notice issued by the AIIMS recruitment department says, "Candidates can complete the remaining application form/process till 01.11. 2021 (up to 05:00 pm)".

Candidates must note that NORCET 2021 will be conducted on November 20 under strict COVID protocols. The application procedure for the AIIMS Nursing Recruitment 2021 can be completed through the online portal of the AIIMS. Candidates need to use their login credentials, such as ID and password, to access the system.

AIIMS Nursing Recruitment 2021: Exam pattern

The examination will be based on a Multiple Choice Question (MCQ), which will consist of 200 marks.

This examination will carry negative markings for giving wrong answers.

According to an official notice issued by the exam conducting body, for each wrong answer, 1/3rd of the marks would be deducted from the total marks scored by the candidates.

The admit card for the examination will be released on November 14, 2021.

NORCET 2021: Application Fees | Payscale | Age limit

Candidates aged between 18 years to 30 are eligible to apply.

The Pay Scale-2 is Rs. 9,300-34,800 with a Grade Pay of Rs. 4,600/-, Group-B.

Candidates belonging to the General/OBC category are required to pay Rs 3000 as application fees.

SC/ST/EWS candidates are required to pay Rs 2500 as application fees, which can be paid online.

Image: Shutterstock