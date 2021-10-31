AIIMS Nursing Recruitment: Deadline Extended For NORCET Re-registration; Check Details

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has extended the deadline for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET). Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of AIIMS - aiimsexams.ac.in. Earlier, the registration procedure was scheduled to close on October 30, but the latest notice issued by the AIIMS recruitment department says, "Candidates can complete the remaining application form/process till 01.11. 2021 (up to 05:00 pm)".
Candidates must note that NORCET 2021 will be conducted on November 20 under strict COVID protocols. The application procedure for the AIIMS Nursing Recruitment 2021 can be completed through the online portal of the AIIMS. Candidates need to use their login credentials, such as ID and password, to access the system.