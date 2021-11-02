AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 290 Non-faculty Group B Posts

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021: All Institute of Medical Services (AIIMS), Patna has invited online applications for recruitment to Non-Faculty posts. There are a total of 290 vacancies. The posts include Storekeeper, Assistant Administrative, Junior Engineer, Legal Assistant, Nursing Officer, Sanitary, Medico Social Worker, Junior Warden and others. As per reports, Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before 30th November 2021.

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Store Keeper - 10 Posts

Assistant Administrative Officer - 1 Post

Junior Engineer - 4 Posts

Legal Assistant - 1 Post

Nursing Officer - 200 Posts

Medico Social Worker - 3 Posts

Sanitary Inspector Grade 2 - 8 Posts

Stenographer - 16 Posts

Junior Administrative Assistant - 16 Posts

Storekeeper -cum - clerk - 25 Posts

Junior Warden - 6 Posts

AIIMS Patna Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria