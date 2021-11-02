AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 290 Non-faculty Group B Posts

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021: All Institute of Medical Services (AIIMS), Patna has invited online applications for recruitment to Non-Faculty posts. There are a total of 290 vacancies. The posts include Storekeeper, Assistant Administrative, Junior Engineer, Legal Assistant, Nursing Officer, Sanitary, Medico Social Worker, Junior Warden and others. As per reports, Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before 30th November 2021.
AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Store Keeper - 10 Posts
- Assistant Administrative Officer - 1 Post
- Junior Engineer - 4 Posts
- Legal Assistant - 1 Post
- Nursing Officer - 200 Posts
- Medico Social Worker - 3 Posts
- Sanitary Inspector Grade 2 - 8 Posts
- Stenographer - 16 Posts
- Junior Administrative Assistant - 16 Posts
- Storekeeper -cum - clerk - 25 Posts
- Junior Warden - 6 Posts
AIIMS Patna Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria
- Store Keeper - Candidates must have a Masters Degree in Economics/Commerce/Statistics.
- Assistant Administrative Officer - Candidates must have a Degree from a recognized University or its equivalent.
- Junior Engineer - Candidates must have a three years' Diploma in Civil/Mechanical Engineering from a recognized Pollytechnic/Institute.
- Legal Assistant - Candidates must be a graduate with experience of minimum period of 3 years assisting a qualified legal practitioner/firm as Legal Assistant in Legal Department of a Govt. Organisation.
- Nursing Officer - Candidates must have a B.Sc. (Hons.) degree in Nursing/B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute or University or B.Sc. (Post Certificate)/Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute; Registered as Nurse & Midwife with State/Indian Nursing Council or Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an Institute Nursing Council recognized Institute or University.
- Medico Social Worker - Candidates must have done MA/MSW with specialization in Medical Social Work from a recognized University.
- Sanitary Inspector Grade 2 - Candidates must have passed Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized Board. Certificate of Sanitary Inspector Course.
- Stenographer, Junior Administrative Assistant - Candidates must have passed class 12th or equivalent.
- Storekeeper -cum - clerk - Candidates must be a graduate from a recognized Board.
- Junior Warden - Candidates must have passed class 10th or equivalent.