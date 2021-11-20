AIIMS Patna Recruitment: Apply For Engineer And Various Posts

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna is recruiting candidates for engineer and other posts. Eligible aspirants can present their candidature for the posts through the official site of AIIMS Patna at aiimspatna.org. December 20 is the last date to apply for the posts. Candidates must note that they will be selected based on their performance in the interview rounds.

AIIMS Patna Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria are different for various posts. Candidates can check the post-wise eligibility criteria by clicking on the official notification given here - AIIMS Patna recruitment Eligibility criteria/Educational Qualification (CLICK HERE)

Name of the Post Number of vacancies Financial Advisor 1 Accounts Officer 2 Assistant Controller of Examination 1 Medical Superintendent 1 Chief Nursing Officer 1 Superintending Engineer 1 Executive Engineer (Electrical) 1 Assistant Engineer (AC&R) 1 Senior Procurement-cum-Stores Officer 1 CSSD Officer 1 CSSD Supervisor 1 Senior Sanitation Officer 1 Security Officer 1 Chief Librarian 1 Chief Dietician 1 Chief Medical Social Service Officer 1 Public Relation Officer 1 Librarian 2 Librarian Selection Grade 1 Senior Hindi Officer 1

AIIMS Patna recruitment: Other details

Candidates who will qualify in the written exam and the personal interview round will be selected as an employee of the organization.

The written exam and the personal interview round will be held on January 20, 2022, at All India Medical Sciences Patna.

The names of shortlisted candidates will be uploaded to the official website on December 30, 2021.

It is recommended to visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

