AIIMS PG 2021: INI CET To Be Held On June 16, Admit Cards To Be Released On June 9

Like every other important examination, the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) for admission to AIIMS PG 2021 were postponed last month. The INI CET was initially scheduled to be held on May 8 but had to take the course of deferment due to the alarming surge of COVID-19 cases in the country. On May 27, the All India Institute of Medical Science, AIIMS has finally released the AIIMS PG 2021 exam date. Here's a summary of what was mentioned in the official schedule released on Thursday.

AIIMS PG 2021: INI CET scheduled for June 16

“In view of the evolving situation related to covid-19 outbreak the competent authority of AIIMS has decided to re- schedule the conduct of INI CET 2021 for admission to PG courses for July 2021 session," the AIIMS official notice read. It was then revealed that the entrance examination has now been scheduled to be held on June 16 as a computer-based test in an online mode. According to the notice, the admit card will be released on June 9, 2021. Candidates are asked to download the admit card so as to use it during the time of examination.

Due to the prevailing COVID-19 outbreak, many delays in competitive examinations like NEET and JEE have been witnessed this year. Candidates aspiring for medical courses are all the more prone to anxiety as doctors and frontline workers are the first ones to give up their comfort and serve the people during these tiring times. The sudden announcement of the AIIMS PG 2021 exam date has also added to the pressure the aspirants are facing. As a result, many aspirants are openly objecting to the decision by AIIMS and are looking to further postpone it.

About INI CET

Conducted by AIIMS, Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) is, as the name implies, an entrance examination that is conducted for providing admission into the PG courses of Masters of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), and Master of Chirurgie (MCh). These courses are offered by eight AIIMS bodies including AIIMS Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur and Rishikesh, and NIMHANS Bengaluru, JIPMER Puducherry, and PGI Chandigarh. For more information regarding the exam, please visit the official website.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK