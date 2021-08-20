Last Updated:

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021: Vacancy For 168 Faculty Posts - Check Eligibility & More

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021 has opened recruitment procedures for 169 posts. The recruitment started on Aug 20, 2021, and will end on Oct 4, 2021. Check here.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur has started the recruitment process for various posts, including additional professor, associate professor, and assistant professor. Eligible candidates can apply for the post by visiting the official website of AIIMS Raipur at aiimsraipur.edu.in. It is to be noted that AIIMS Raipur is recruiting on a direct recruitment/deputation basis/contract basis. AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021 started on August 20, 2021, and will end on October 4, 2021.

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021: Details of AIIMS Raipur faculty posts

The recruited candidates will be initially on deputation for 3 years, which will be further extended up to 5 years, and 7 years on deputation allowed by the department. Notably, the appointment of the selected candidates will be on a contract basis with a maximum of two years of tenure. Here is the direct link to apply for AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021.

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021: Check Vacancy details here

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021: This year, AIIMS recruitment 2021 will fill 168 vacancies. All those applicants who will apply for the General/OBC/EWS need to pay Rs 1000 and candidates belonging to the SC/ST category will have to pay Rs 800. Meanwhile, candidates belonging to the PWBD category will not have to pay any application fee. As per the instruction, the application fees will be waived for retired faculty on a contractual or deputation basis.

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021: Here's how to apply for AIIMS Raipur faculty posts

  • To apply for the AAIMS Raipur faculty posts, candidates need to visit the official website of AIIMS Raipur-aiimsraipur.edu.in.
  • The candidate needs to submit the application form along with all the relevant documents.
  • The candidate needs to send the document via Speed/Registered Post/Courier to the mentioned address within 15 days within 15 days. The address is mentioned here-2nd Floor, Medical College Building, Gate No-5, AIIMS Raipur, G.E. Road, Tatibandh, Raipur (C.G.) Pin 492099

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

  • Candidates who want to apply for the AIIMS Raipur vacancy must have a postgraduate qualification like MD/MS or a recognized qualification in the same subject. 
  • A candidate can also apply if he/she holds an M.Ch. for Surgical super-specialties and a D.M. for Medical super-specialties (recognized course/2,3 or 5 years). More details on the eligibility criteria are available on the official website of AIIMS Raipur.
