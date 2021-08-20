AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021: Vacancy For 168 Faculty Posts - Check Eligibility & More

Quick links:
IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur has started the recruitment process for various posts, including additional professor, associate professor, and assistant professor. Eligible candidates can apply for the post by visiting the official website of AIIMS Raipur at aiimsraipur.edu.in. It is to be noted that AIIMS Raipur is recruiting on a direct recruitment/deputation basis/contract basis. AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021 started on August 20, 2021, and will end on October 4, 2021.
The recruited candidates will be initially on deputation for 3 years, which will be further extended up to 5 years, and 7 years on deputation allowed by the department. Notably, the appointment of the selected candidates will be on a contract basis with a maximum of two years of tenure. Here is the direct link to apply for AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021.
AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021: This year, AIIMS recruitment 2021 will fill 168 vacancies. All those applicants who will apply for the General/OBC/EWS need to pay Rs 1000 and candidates belonging to the SC/ST category will have to pay Rs 800. Meanwhile, candidates belonging to the PWBD category will not have to pay any application fee. As per the instruction, the application fees will be waived for retired faculty on a contractual or deputation basis.