AIIMS Result 2020 News: Results Out Today For Final Post-Graduate Programmes

All India Institute of Medical Sciences i.e. AIIMS, released the results for Final Post-Graduate Programme Examination today. The exams were conducted in August recently and the AIIMS authority has now released the results in a PDF format. The results can be checked at the AIIMS official website at https://www.aiimsexams.org/. Candidates who had appeared for the final PG exam can now check their results.

AIIMS result 2020 out for Final PG professional degree exams

AIIMS result 2020 for Final year PG professional degree exams today. The results are out for courses including MSc Medical Anatomy, MSc Biophysics, Master of Sciences in Medical Biochemistry, MSc Medical Pharmacology, M.Sc. Nuclear Medicine Technology, M.Sc. Perfusion Technology, Master of Sciences Medical Physiology, M.Sc. Reproductive Biology and Clinical

Embryology. The results are out for a total of 8 courses in MSc that is Master in Science PG degree.

Steps to check AIIMS PG result for 2020

Visit the official website at aiimsexams.org

On the AIIMS website homepage, one can see the list of latest notifications on the right side of the webpage.

Click on the link stating "Results Final Post-Graduate Programme Examination, held in August 2020"

A PDF will now be downloaded

Find your name on the page using Ctrl + F option on your PC/laptop keyboard.

Save your results for future reference

See the complete results PDF here.

Apart from the results for the Final PG professional degree exams, AIIMS has recently invited applications for Nursing Officer recruitment as well. AIIMS authorities had also declared the results for M.Sc Courses and M.Biotechnology- 2020 Session as well. While the results for B.Sc (Hons.) Nursing and B.Sc Paramedical courses for 2020 session were also declared a few days ago.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, had earlier released an official notification regarding the AIIMS recruitment 2020. The AIIMS Delhi recruitment drive had invited online applications for filling the vacancies of various junior residents. However, the AIIMS recruitment 2020 ended on August 13, 2020. The recruitment notifications are announced on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), aiimsexams.org

