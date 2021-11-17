AIMA MAT 2021 Admit Card Released; Check How To Download Admit Card

AIMA MAT 2021: The Management Aptitude Test (MAT) admit card has been released by the All India Management Association (AIMA) on November 17. Candidates who are going to participate in the MAT as Computer Based Test (MAT CBT) can check and download their admit card on the official website-- mat.aima.in. Candidates must note that they will be required to key in their registration number and date of birth to access the MAT admit card.

According to the official statement released by the AIMA, "Due to administrative reasons, the admit cards for candidates who have opted for Raipur, Dehradun, Guwahati, Thiruvanthapuram, Kozhikode, and Trichy as their first preference will be released on 18.11.2021 by 16:00 hrs". Please look out for the same as the second choice of the city might be activated".

Here's how to download the MAT 2021 CBT Admit Card

To download the MAT 2021 CBT Admit Card, visit the official website - mat.aima.in .

. Now, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Download CBT Admit Cards."

Automatically, a new login page will open.

Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Click on the "submit" button.

Now, the MAT 2021 admit card will appear on the screen.

Check and download the admitted card.

AIMA MAT 2021: Other details

The MAT Admit Card 2021 will include details like your name, form number, roll number, test date and time, exam center, and address on the MAT admit card. According to the official notice issued by the AIMA, carrying the admit card is mandatory for all candidates to enter the exam hall. The examination will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode on November 21, 2021.

