AIMA MAT 2021 Exam Schedule Released; Check Deadline And How To Apply For The Same

AIMA MAT 2021 Exam Schedule: MAT exam schedule has been released by the All India Management Association (AIMA). The exam schedule which has been released is for the December session. The AIMA registration form has also been uploaded on its official website mat.aima.in. The AIMA MAT 2021 examination is scheduled to be conducted in three modes. The three modes are Remote Proctored Internet-Based Test, Paper Based Test, and Computer Based Test.

This year the MAT PBT will be conducted on December 5, 2021, and interested candidates should make sure they apply by November 28, 2021. The hall tickets are scheduled to be released soon and admit card for the same will be available on the official website of AIMA on November 29. The MAT CBT is scheduled to be conducted in two phases. The first CBT will be conducted on November 21, 2021, and the end date to apply is November 14, 2021. The second phase of the CBT exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 19, 2021, and the last date to apply is December 12, 2021. The detailed schedule can be checked on the official website.

How to fill MAT 2021 application form