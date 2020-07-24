AIMA UGAT Result 2020 Declared, Here's How You Can Download The Scorecard

The All India Management Association (AIMA) on July 24 declared the results of AIMA UGAT (Under Graduate Aptitude Test) 2020. The UGAT result is for the remote Proctored Internet-Based test (IBT), which was held on July 19 2020. The candidates who appeared for the UGAT 2020 exam can now log onto the official website, aima.in, to check their results.

Due to the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, AIMA has decided to declare the result of UGAT online in the form of digital scorecards, which are being issued to the students via the official website. The digital scorecard of AIMA UGAT 2020 result contains personal information about the candidates, their score for different sections and also their overall scores.

Further, the digital scorecard also mentions the rank secured by the candidate in the examination. On the basis of the scorecard, the students will be able to apply to various colleges that accept the AIMA UGAT score.

Steps to check AIMA UGAT 2020 result

Candidates who appeared for the UGAT 2020 exam can follow the simple steps mentioned below to check their result online;

Visit the official website - aima.in

Find and click on Testing Services and navigate to UGAT

Click on Result Link for AIMA UGAT 2020

Enter your Roll Number and Form Number

Verify the details of your hall ticket and click submit

Result of UGAT 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the AIMA UGAT digital scorecard

Take a printout of the scorecard for future reference

