Air Force STAR 1/2021 Results Delayed; Check Official Notification Here

Indian Air Force recently announced that the STAR 1/2021 Result has been delayed. The result release date has been postponed due to administrative reasons and COVID 19 pandemic situation in the country. Along with the STAR result, the enrollment of airmen for intake 02/2021 has also been delayed. All those candidates who had appeared in any of these exams can check more details on the official website. The official website of Central Airmen Selection Board, CASB, airmenselection.cdac.in.

The result will be released in the form of scorecards of the candidates who have qualified for the examination. Candidates have been selected based on their performance in Phase I, Phase II, Physical Fitness Test, Adaptability Test I, and Adaptability Test II. This year the exam was also postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All those candidates who have performed well and managed to qualify for the exam will be given a remuneration of Rs. 14,600 during the training phase. Once the training period gets over, the minimum pay scale for Group X and Group Y candidates will be Rs. 33,100 and Rs. 26,900 respectively.

Highlights of official notification

Notification released on official website reads, "Due to administrative reasons and unprecedented situation owing to the COVID pandemic, conduct of enrollment of airmen for Intake 02/21 and declaration of result for STAR 01/2021 online examination are delayed. Candidates are advised to keep checking their email and CASB webportal regularly for latest updates"

Important dates

The provisional selection list is likely to be announced on October 31, 2021

The enrollment list would be declared on December 10, 2021

If a candidate wants to seek other information, he/she should visit the official website at airmenselection.cdac.in. Candidates can also write at casbiaf@cdac.in. The telephone number on which candidate can contact on weekdays between 9:30 AM to 1:00 PM & 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

