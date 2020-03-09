Air Force Admit Card 2020: Indian Air Force Admit Card For Air Force X And Y Group

Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB) recently released an admit card for people who are appearing for the online examination. The air force admit card 2020 has become a mandatory process for the candidates. The admit cards are for the airmen post in Group X Trades and Group Y Trades. The candidates who have applied for the same must visit the official website of Airmen - airmenselection.cdac.in/CASB. From the website, they have to enter some details and download the admit card. Take a look at some more details about the examination.

Details about Airmen examination and Air Force admit card 2020

The eligible criteria for the exam have three sections that consist of Education Qualification, Physical/ Medical Standards, and Visual Standards. The online exam for the same will be held from March 19 to March 23, 2020. The exam of the same will be conducted in 14 states of India that include Maharastra, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh.

Each city has one centre each. The candidates should log in into the website and after entering all the mandatory details, they have to download the file. After which, they have to carry a printout of the same. They will also need some important documents during the examination.

If the candidate fails to get an ID proof of them, they would not be allowed to appear for the examination. They will have to attach a photo on the Admit Card and the photo must be the exact same as that the candidate uploaded on the website during online registration. The examination will consist of a computer-based online examination followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and medical examination. The candidates appearing for online examination will be given 60 minutes and the questions will be related to English, Physics, and Mathematics.

