AISHE 2019-20 Report: Number Of Universities Rise By 30.5%, Check Key Highlights Here

The union education ministry on Thursday released the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2019-20. The report reflects the continuous emphasis given by the government on Higher Education. As per the latest report of AISHE 2019-20, the number of universities in the country has increased by 30.5%.

Number of Universities rise by 30.5%, number of colleges rise by 8.4

In the year 2015-16, there were 799 universities which rose to 1043 in the year 2019-20. The number of colleges has also increased by around 8.4%. The number of colleges in the year 2015-16 was 39,071 which increased to 42,343 in the year 2019-20.

Moreover, the pupil-teacher ratio in higher education in the year 2019-20 is 26. A total of 3.38 crore students enrolled in programmes at undergraduate and postgraduate level. Out of these, nearly 85% of the students (2.85 crores) were enrolled in the six major disciplines such as Humanities, Science, Commerce, Engineering & Technology, Medical Science and IT & Computer.

Number of PhD students rise to 2.03 lakh

The number of students pursuing PhD in 2019-20 is 2.03 lakh against 1.17 lakh in 2014-15. The Total Number of teachers stands at 15,03,156 comprising 57.5% male and 42.5% female teachers. Total Enrolment in Higher Education stands at 3.85 crore in 2019-20 as compared to 3.74 crore in 2018-19, registering a growth of 11.36 lakh (3.04 %).

Total enrolment ratio rises

Total enrolment was 3.42 crore in 2014-15. Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER), the percentage of students belonging to the eligible age group enrolled in Higher Education, in 2019-20 is 27.1% against 26.3% in 2018-19 and 24.3% in 2014-2015. Gender Parity Index (GPI) in Higher Education in 2019-20 is 1.01 against 1.00 in 2018-19 indicating an improvement in the relative access to higher education for females of eligible age group compared to males.

AISHE Report: Key Highlights