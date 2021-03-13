Last Updated:

AISSEE 2021 Final Answer Key Released, Sainik School Entrance Exam Result Expected Soon

AISSEE 2021: Sainik School entrance exam final answer key has been released at nta.ac.in. Sainik School class 6th and 9th results will be declared soon.

Nandini Verma
AISSEE 2021

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday released the final answer key for the Sainik School Entrance Test 2021 that was held on January 10, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the Sainik School entrance exam can visit the official site at aissee.nta.nic.in and check the final answer keys. The final answer key uploaded on the website is used to evaluate the papers of students. With the release of the final answer key, students can expect their results soon. 

NTA had released the provisional answer key of AISSEE 2021 on March 5. Candidates were invited to raise an objection against any key by paying a fee of Rs 100. Considering the valid objections, a panel of subject experts has revised the keys and released the final answer key. Candidates can download the AISSEE final answer key and tally their responses with the same. 

Click here for AISSEE 2021 final answer key

The National Testing Agency had conducted the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam on February 7. The exam was conducted for students seeking admissions to class 6th and 9th in various Sainik Schools across India. Students who have taken the exam are eagerly waiting for their results. Once the result is declared, students can check it online by following the steps given below.

Sainik School Admissions: Steps to check AISSEE Results 2021

  1. Once the AISSEE Results 2021 are declared, visit the official website- aissee.nta.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, you will find links to check AISSEE Class 6th and 9th results flashing
  3. Click on the result link
  4. Key in your login credentials and submit
  5. Your AISSEE Results will be displayed on the screen
  6. Download and take its print out
  7. NTA AISSSEE Results 2021 will also be published on the website of the respective schools. Candidates will also be informed through email and SMS about it.

 

First Published:
