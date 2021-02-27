AISSEE 2021 Result: Answer Key Expected Soon, Here's When To Expect Sainik School Results

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the AISSEE Results 2021 soon. NTA had conducted the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam on February 7. The exam was conducted for admissions to class 6th and 9th in various Sainik Schools across India. Students who have taken the exam are eagerly waiting for their results. Read on to know when to expect the AISSEE Result 2021.

NTA AISSEE Results 2021

According to the official website of NTA, the tentative date for AISSEE Result 2021 declaration is February 28. After conducting the exam, NTA has to release provisional answer keys, scanned OMR answer sheets, and Question Paper Sets. Once the answer key is released, candidates will be invited to raise objections against any key. Considering the valid challenges, NTA will release the final answer key and result. Hence, students can expect the AISSEE Result 2021 in a few more days or weeks.

Steps to check AISSEE Results 2021

Once the AISSEE Results 2021 are declared, students must visit the official website- aissee.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, you will find a link for AISSEE Class 6th and 9th results flashing

Click on the result link

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your AISSEE Results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out

NTA AISSSEE Results 2021 will also be published on the website of the respective schools. Candidates will also be informed through email and SMS about it.

(Image Credit: Sainik School Society)