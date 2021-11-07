AISSEE 2022: NTA Opens Application Correction Window Today; Check Correction Steps Here

National Testing Agency has opened the application correction window for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam. AISSEE 2022 application correction window link has been activated on Sunday, November 7, 2021. Candidates should make sure to do the corrections in their form within 3 days. The deadline to do the changes in the application form is November 10, 2021. All those students who have registered for the Sainik school entrance exam can visit the official website for more updates. The official website on which information has been uploaded is aissee.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency had earlier revised the dates for application submission, online payment, and correction of pre-filled information. Next year, the AISSEE 2022 exam will be conducted on January 9, 2022. The official notice reads that dates will not be postponed in any case. The steps to do the changes have been mentioned here.

As per the official notice,

"No change in the category will be entertained after submission of the application form, and no subsequent changes will be effective, except through the Correction Window."

AISSEE 2022 correction window: Steps to edit information

Registered candidates should visit the official website of All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam, AISSEE at aissee.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, go to the 'News & Events' section and click on the link' Correction for AISSEE 2022'.

After being redirected to another page, enter the application number, password, and security pin to log in.

Fill in the required details, upload all the necessary documents and click on submit.

Candidates are also advised to take a printout of the form for future reference.

In order to do the changes, candidates should be ready with the application number and password generated during registration. The same data will also be used to download admit cards once it is released. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official AISSEE or Sainik School Entrance Exam website to be updated about AISSEE 2022.