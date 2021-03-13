AISSEE Result 2021 OUT: NTA Declares Sainik School Class 6th, 9th Entrance Exams Results

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the AISSEE 2021 Results on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2021 for admission to class 6th and 9th admissions across 33 Sainik Schools in India can check their results online at aissee.nta.nic.in.

Direct link to check AISSEE 2021 Result.

Candidates will have to visit the official website and click on the result link to check their NTA score. The result has also been published on the respective schools' websites. "The eligibility criteria, self-declaration, and other documents required to be submitted by the eligible candidates invited for counseling shall be verified as per norms specified by the Sainik School Society at subsequent stages of the admission process," the official notice reads.

NTA had conducted AISSEE 2021 on February 7 in pen and paper mode at 381 centres located in 176 cities across India. The exam was conducted for candidates seeking admission to class 6th and 9th of Sainik Schools. NTA had released the provisional answer key of AISSEE 2021 on March 4 and invited objections from candidates against any key till March 6. NTA on Friday, March 12 released the final answer keys after considering the valid challenges. The AISSEE 2021 result has been compiled on the basis of the final answer keys.

Steps to check AISSEE 2021 Sainik School Result 2021