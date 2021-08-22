Akola DCC Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 100 Vacancies, See Important Dates

Akola DCC Recruitment 2021: Akola DCC Bank has invited applications for Akola DCC Junior Clerk recruitment. Applications has been invited under Akola district court recruitment 2021 for 100 vacancies. The vacancies are for Junior Clerk in Akola District Central Cooperative Bank Ltd. The application process has been started on August 20 and will close on September 4, 2021. The official notification can be checked on the official website of Akola District Central Co-operative Bank Ltd., which is akoladccbank.com.

Individuals fulfilling prescribed eligibility criteria are requested to apply Online through the Bank website (www.akoladccbank.com) on or before the time frame indicated. For Online Application candidates should have a valid -mail ID & It should be kept active during the entire recruitment process. The important instruction regarding online examination may be sent to the registered e-mail ID

Akola DCC vacancies: Details

The minimum age required is 21 years and the upper age limit to apply is 30 years. Interested candidates who apply for the above-mantioned posts will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000. Selected candidates will get a fixed monthly salary of Rs. 10,000 for the probation period. Based on the candidate's working skills and attitude, the salary may be raised up to Rs 25,000.

Here is the direct link to start the application process

Akola DCC Bank recruitment 2021: Steps to apply

Interested candidates should visit the official website of Akola DCC Bank at akoladccbank.com

On the homepage go to the appointment tab

On that tab, click on the link which reads online registration

Candidates need to register and fill in all the required details.

Candidates need to pay an application fee, upload all the required documents and handwritten declaration

Post submitting candidates are advised to keep a hard copy of the same for future reference

Recruitment of Jr. Clerk (Support Staff): Important Dates