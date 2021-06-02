AKTU B Tech And B Pharma Results Declared On The Official Website; Here's How To Check

APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has declared the results for the B. Tech and B. Pharma final year (7th semester) on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. The students of the university can check the AKTU BTech result and AKTU BPharm result on the official website. Students can read on to know more about how to download AKTU result by following the simple steps below.

AKTU Results declared on the official website

The Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) announced the news on Twitter, saying, "Declaration of B. Tech and B. Pharma final year (7th Semester) results. Students are advised to visit the University website https://aktu.ac.in Thank you very much all #respective #media houses and #correspondents.”

Declaration of B. Tech and B. Pharma final year (7th Semester) results.

Students are advised to visit University website https://t.co/uFODdnABtS



Thank you very much all #respective #media houses and #correspondents. — AKTU (@AKTU_Lucknow) June 1, 2021

Steps to download AKTU results on the official website

On your web browser, open the official website of the university. The official website is aktu.ac.in or you can also click here for the direct link. After the home page of the university opens, look for the “result” tab. (In the top menu, locate and select the Link for Results Tab). The students need to select the option for "One View Display of Student Result Data." Students will be taken to a new login screen. Students will see the first field, type their exam roll number. Students will have to fill in the security captcha that is displayed on the screen. Students will have to verify all of the information and submit it to the website. Your AKTU results will be displayed.

About AKTU

As mentioned on the official website of AKTU, the Government of Uttar Pradesh established Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) (previously UPTU) via Act Amendment No. 1156(2) LXXIX-V-1-15-1(Ka), 24-2015 dated September 9, 2015, Uttar Pradesh Adhiniyam Sankhya 23 of 2000. 'Technical Education,' as defined by the University Act, includes programmes of education, research, and training in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Town Planning, Pharmacy, Applied Arts & Crafts, and any other programmes and areas that the central government may declare by notification in the Gazette in consultation with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

