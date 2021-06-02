AKTU B Tech And B Pharma Results Declared On The Official Website; Here's How To Check

Quick links:
IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK
APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has declared the results for the B. Tech and B. Pharma final year (7th semester) on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. The students of the university can check the AKTU BTech result and AKTU BPharm result on the official website. Students can read on to know more about how to download AKTU result by following the simple steps below.
The Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) announced the news on Twitter, saying, "Declaration of B. Tech and B. Pharma final year (7th Semester) results. Students are advised to visit the University website https://aktu.ac.in Thank you very much all #respective #media houses and #correspondents.”
Declaration of B. Tech and B. Pharma final year (7th Semester) results.— AKTU (@AKTU_Lucknow) June 1, 2021
Students are advised to visit University website https://t.co/uFODdnABtS
Thank you very much all #respective #media houses and #correspondents. pic.twitter.com/NxsCgjA5VZ
As mentioned on the official website of AKTU, the Government of Uttar Pradesh established Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) (previously UPTU) via Act Amendment No. 1156(2) LXXIX-V-1-15-1(Ka), 24-2015 dated September 9, 2015, Uttar Pradesh Adhiniyam Sankhya 23 of 2000. 'Technical Education,' as defined by the University Act, includes programmes of education, research, and training in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Town Planning, Pharmacy, Applied Arts & Crafts, and any other programmes and areas that the central government may declare by notification in the Gazette in consultation with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).